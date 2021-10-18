Candace Parker took her teammates for a celebratory trip to her favorite take-out following the team's historic win on Sunday - and the celebration doesn't get much more Chicago than this.

Parker, who is from Naperville, has never been shy about her love of Portillo's, but on Sunday night, she cemented it even further by making it her victory meal - after plenty of champagne, of course.

“We pulling up to Portillo’s. We’re on our Giannis Antetokounmpo stuff,” Parker said as she live streamed her team placing their order.

Her comment is a reference to when Antetokounmpo went to Chick-fil-A, trophy in hand, to celebrate his victory.

Though it's not clear what the entire Portillo's order was for the large group, which included Parker's daughter Lailaa, but Parker has said before that her go-to order is a breaded whitefish sandwich.

Judging by social media photos, it's clear Parker at least got some fries.

The feast of champions! Congrats again to the @chicagosky, we are bun-believably proud of you! 🙌🏆🍟 https://t.co/4doZ0dmMcO — Portillo's (@portilloshotdog) October 18, 2021

The celebration is far from over for the team after their championship win Sunday.

The city is preparing to host a celebration Tuesday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced.

While few details have been released, the mayor tweeted Monday that the celebration is scheduled for Tuesday in Millennium Park.

"It's all about the celebration," Lightfoot said in an interview with 670 the Score Monday morning. "Sky win, Sky championship. We'll have a great celebration tomorrow in Millennium Park and I'm just so so happy for the team."

Timing and other information remains unclear, however.

"Additional details will be rolled out later today. Get ready Sky-Town!" her tweet read.

The Chicago Sky are WNBA champions for the first time in history after beating the Phoenix Mercury 80-74 in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals.

"This is amazing," Parker, a Naperville-native who signed with the Sky in the offseason, said on winning her second WNBA title. "Look at the city, man. They all showed up."