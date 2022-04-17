How to Watch the Bulls vs. Bucks Sunday in Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs

For the first time in five years, the Chicago Bulls are headed to the playoffs, and it all starts on Sunday against the reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks.

Here's what to know about Chicago's Game 1 matchup and how you can watch it:

When do the Bulls play?

Game 1, in Milwaukee, will tip off Easter Sunday at 5:30 p.m. CT. Then, a two-day layoff before Game 2 on Wednesday.

After that, the series shifts back to Chicago for Games 3 (on Friday, April 22) and 4 (on Sunday, April 24). If necessary, Games 5, 6 and 7 will take place the following Wednesday, Friday and Sunday:

Game Day Date Away Team Home Team Time (CT) 1 Sun. 17-April Bulls Bucks 5:30 PM 2 Wed. 20-April Bulls Bucks 8:30 PM 3 Fri. 22-April Bucks Bulls 7:30 PM 4 Sun. 24-April Bucks Bulls 12:00 PM 5* Wed. 27-April Bulls Bucks TBD 6* Fri. 29-April Bucks Bulls TBD 7* Wed. 1-May Bulls Bucks TBD

* = if necessary

Games 1, 2 and 3 will be available on NBC Sports Chicago. Bulls Pre- and Postgame Live will be available for every game as well.

How can you watch the Bulls play Sunday?

Games 1, 2 and 3 will air on NBC Sports Chicago. Fans can watch the game on TV, or they can download the MyTeams app through Google Play or the App Store on Apple devices.

Game 4 will be broadcast on ABC. The TV broadcast information for games 5, 6 and 7 have yet to be released.

Who do the Bulls play and where do they stand?

In the first round, the Bulls drew the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks.

Unfortunately for the Bulls, they've struggled against the top teams in the NBA, including the Bucks. In four games this season, the Bulls didn't win one. The last two contests were particularly lop-sided.

But everything is reset in the playoffs, and the Bulls are hoping to turn the tide.

How to buy Bulls playoff tickets

The Bulls are selling tickets to all three home games of the first round at chicagobulls.com/tickets. Tickets are also available on Ticketmaster.

Presently, $90 gets you in the door and a seat in the 300 level. Courtside tickets are going for nearly $6,000 while tickets in the 100 level start around $187.

If you're very optimistic, tickets are on sale for the Bulls' three home games in the second round of the playoffs as well.

What else should you know about the game?

As the Chicago Bulls prepare for the first round of the NBA playoffs, two of the team's assistant coaches have tested positive for COVID-19, according to head coach Billy Donovan.

Chris Fleming and Damian Cotter both entered the NBA's health and safety protocols this week. Fleming's case has kept him out of all of the Bulls' preparatory practices, which date back to Tuesday, while Donovan learned of Cotter's positive test Friday morning. Neither will travel with the team to Milwaukee on Saturday in advance of Sunday's Game 1 between the Bulls and defending champion Bucks.

Donovan relayed that both of his assistants feel "fine" and have experienced only mild, cold-like symptoms.

Neither coach will be on the bench for Game 1, but Donovan said it's too early to speculate about their availability beyond that. Their clearance from protocols will rely on league-sanctioned testing. Until then, Fleming and Cotter will continue to participate in coach's meetings over Zoom, as Donovan did when he entered protocols earlier in the campaign.

As for the rest of the team? Donovan said he's received no word of enhanced testing measures. But they are treading cautiously.

