2 Bulls Coaches Test Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of NBA Playoffs

As the Chicago Bulls prepare for the first round of the NBA playoffs, two of the team's assistant coaches have tested positive for COVID-19, according to head coach Billy Donovan.

Chris Fleming and Damian Cotter both entered the NBA's health and safety protocols this week. Fleming's case has kept him out of all of the Bulls' preparatory practices, which date back to Tuesday, while Donovan learned of Cotter's positive test Friday morning. Neither will travel with the team to Milwaukee on Saturday in advance of Sunday's Game 1 between the Bulls and defending champion Bucks.

Donovan relayed that both of his assistants feel "fine" and have experienced only mild, cold-like symptoms.

"I think they feel like I did," Donovan said, referencing his positive test in late December. "I was very fortunate that my symptoms weren't too severe. I think that in talking to Chris and Damian both those guys feel — you know, do they have a cold? Yes. Do they feel like they could come here and do their job? Yes. So I don't know how long it will be."

That is, indeed, the question. Neither coach will be on the bench for Game 1, but Donovan said it's too early to speculate about their availability beyond that. Their clearance from protocols will rely on league-sanctioned testing. Until then, Fleming and Cotter will continue to participate in coach's meetings over Zoom, as Donovan did when he entered protocols earlier in the campaign.

As for the rest of the team? Donovan said he's received no word of enhanced testing measures. But they are treading cautiously.

"It's a concern for everybody," Donovan said. "You try to be as safe as you can as much as you can, but it's kinda — I don't know if it's (cases) going back up again, but that's certainly a challenge."

The Bulls, a fully vaccinated team, have faced no shortage of COVID-19 related challenges this season. In all, 18 Bulls players have entered protocols this season, plus Donovan and other assistants in Mo Cheeks, Josh Longstaff and John Bryant.

Now would obviously be an inopportune time for further issues to arise. Stay tuned.

