2023 BMW Championship how to watch, players and tee times

The top golfers on the PGA Tour are moving on to the second tournament of the 2023 FedExCup Playoffs.

After making it through last weekend’s FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tenn., a smaller field is off to the 2023 BMW Championship. Only 30 out of 50 golfers from the tournament will secure a spot in the Tour Championship for a chance to play for the tour’s largest prize pool.

Here is a look ahead to the 2023 BMW Championship and where the top golfers stand heading into the event.

When is the 2023 BMW Championship?

The 2023 BMW Championship will run from Thursday, Aug. 17, to Sunday, Aug. 20.

Where is the 2023 BMW Championship?

Olympia Fields Country Club in Olympia Field, Ill., will host the 2023 BMW Championship. The club last hosted the tournament in 2020.

What is the 2023 BMW Championship prize pool?

A $20 million prize pool will be up for grabs at the 2023 BMW Championship.

How to watch the 2023 BMW Championship

Here is the viewing schedule for the 2023 BMW Championship:

Round 1: Thursday, Aug. 17

2-6 p.m. ET: Golf Channel/Peacock

Round 2: Friday, Aug. 18

2-6 p.m. ET: Golf Channel/Peacock

Round 3: Saturday, Aug. 19

Round 4: Sunday, Aug. 20

2023 FedExCup standings

The FedExCup Playoffs began as a two-player race, but another contender is picking up steam.

Jon Rahm leads the pack with 3,386 FedExCup points, putting him just ahead of Scottie Scheffler and his 3,238 points. Rory McIlroy ranks third with 2,954 points.

Lucas Glover, meanwhile, has shot up the standings this month with back-to-back wins at the Wyndham Championship and FedEx St. Jude Championship. The 43-year-old American is now fourth in the FedExCup standings with 2,885 points.

Full FedExCup standings for the 50 remaining golfers can be found here.

2023 BMW Championship tee times

Tee times for the BMW Championship are determined by FedExCup standings, so Rahm will be partnered with Scheffler and McIlroy will play alongside Glover.

Here is a look at some of the notable Round 1 tee times on Thursday:

10:54 a.m. ET: Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa

11:10 a.m. ET: Rory McIlroy, Lucas Glover

11:21 a.m. ET: Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood

1:27 p.m. ET: Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark

1:38 p.m. ET: Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler

All tee times can be found here.

When is the Tour Championship?

Following the BMW Championship, the FedExCup Playoffs will conclude with the Tour Championship from Aug. 24-27 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

What is the FedExCup Playoffs prize pool?

The Tour Championship features the biggest prize pool on the PGA Tour.

The winner gets $18 million of the $75 million bonus pool. The second-place finisher gets $6.5 and everyone in the top 10 gets a payday of at least $1 million.