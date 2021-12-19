Frank Vogel Enters NBA COVID-19 Protocols, Will Miss Lakers-Bulls

Frank Vogel enters COVID-19 protocols, will miss Lakers-Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols and will miss Sunday's game against the Chicago Bulls.

Frank Vogel has entrees the health and safety protocols and David Fizdale will coach tonight in Chicago, the Lakers say. Also, Kent Bazemore has entered the protocols as well. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 19, 2021

Assistant coach David Fizdale will take Vogel's place in Chicago for Sunday's contest.

In addition to Vogel, Kent Bazemore was put in health and safety protocols on Sunday. Bazemore joins teammates Avery Bradley, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, Austin Reaves and Malik Monk in protocols.

The Lakers will also be without Anthony Davis on Sunday. The Chicago native suffered an MCL sprain in his left knee during Friday's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves and will miss the next four weeks.

Sunday will mark the first contest for the Bulls since Dec. 11. Two of Chicago's games were postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the team, leading to 10 players landing in protocols.

DeMar DeRozan, Coby White and Javonte Green are all available to return on Sunday after clearing protocols. White missed five games, DeRozan missed four and Green missed three.