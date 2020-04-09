Former Blackhawks Captain Pat Stapleton Dies at 79

Former Chicago Blackhawks captain Pat Stapleton passed away Wednesday night at the age of 79 due to complications from a stroke.

The NHL defenseman played 545 games with the Blackhawks from 1965-73 and served as team captain during the 1969-70 season.

“As a former team captain and valued member of the Blackhawks Alumni Association, Stapleton’s contributions to the organization will forever be remembered by the entire Blackhawks community,” the Blackhawks said in a statement.

During his time with the Blackhawks, he scored 41 goals and 286 assists. Stapleton held the record for most assists for a defenseman with 50 in the 1968-69 season. The next year, his record was broken by Boston’s Bobby Orr who tallied up 87.

Stapleton began his NHL career began with the Bruins where he played two seasons.

During the 1972 Summit Series, the Sarnia, Ontario native, represented team Canada as they beat the Soviet Union in an eight-game series.

His son Mike, also played parts of five seasons with the Blackhawks.

Stapleton is survived by his wife, Jackie, sons, Tom, Mike and Chris, daughter, Susan and 13 grandchildren.