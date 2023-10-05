What will the weather be like for Chicago Marathon? The full forecast for the race

Bank of America Chicago Marathon runners will see some chillier conditions for race day this weekend, but will it stay dry?

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, marathon morning will be cold, but no rain is expected during the race.

Temperatures are going to be in the low to mid-40s around sunrise, but could feel as cold as the mid-30s. Temps will rise into the upper-40s toward the end of the race. By the afternoon, temperatures will be near 60 degrees.

While there may be some sunshine Sunday, early predictions indicate the day may see more clouds than sun.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Winds will be out of the northwest, with gusts around 10-15 mph most of the day. Occasional gusts could be a little higher, however.

The cooler temperatures could make for ideal running conditions as a number of records remain on the line in Chicago.

According to a 2012 study of top finishers in major marathons, ideal running temperatures for both men and women appeared to sit between 38 degrees and just under 50 degrees.

As for other events throughout race weekend, rain is possible at times.

Friday could see a chance for showers in the afternoon hours as highs since in the mid-50s and low-60s. Saturday will start colder with a few showers possible along the lakefront during the early morning. The day will stay partly sunny and chill with highs in the 50s.