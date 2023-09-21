A number of records are on the line at the 2023 Chicago Marathon

The finish line at the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon could see a number of records broken in what could be an historic year for the annual race.

The marathon had previously announced its 2023 elite field, a lineup of athletes organizers called "one of the deepest, most-decorated assemblies of athletes in race history."

This year's race will see all four of its defending champions returning to city streets on Oct. 8.

Among the notable names are 2022 men's champion Benson Kipruto, women's champ Ruth Chepngetich, men's wheelchair winner Marcel Hug and women's wheelchair winner Susannah Scaroni.

“Chicago has been home to world-records, historic debuts and has served as an introduction to runners who became legends of the sport,” Executive Race Director Carey Pinkowski said in a statement. “As we prepare to celebrate a landmark year in the race’s history, we anticipate historic performances that we will talk about for years to come.”

In a statement to NBC Chicago, Pinkowski noted that the Chicago race has been known for making history, and with some major matchups in the field, could do so again this year.

"This year’s field pays homage to the great head-to-head competitions that have taken place in the 45-year history of the event. Joan Benoit Samuelson and Ingrid Christiansen revolutionized the way women race and run in marathons in 1985; in 2002, Paula Radcliffe took on Catherine Ndereba, the reigning world record holder, becoming the first women to run under 2:18. Then in 2018 Tirunesh Dibaba competed against Brigid Kosgei, which set the tone for Brigid to come back in 2019 and break Paula’s record," he said. "History proves Chicago is a fast and competitive race; the results speak for themselves."

Here's a look at what's at stake:

Men's World Record and Chicago Back-to-Back Victories

Kipruto broke away in the 25th mile last year to win with the fourth fastest time ever in Chicago. If he wins again, he will be the first back-to-back men’s open field champion since Sammy Wanjiru in 2010.

But he'll be lining up against the second-fastest man in history.

Fellow Kenyan Kelvin Kiptum, who won the 2023 London Marathon in what was only his second-ever marathon race and nearly broke a world record, will make his U.S. marathon debut in Chicago.

Kiptum won the 2023 London Marathon in 2:01:25, just 16 seconds shy of Eluid Kipchoge’s world record.

In addition, Olympic medalist Bashir Abdi, 2021 Chicago winner Seifu Tura, Olympic hopeful and American leader Connor Mantz and 2017 champion and the only American to win the race in the last 20 years, Galen Rupp.

Men's Wheelchair Course Record

In the men's wheelchair race, Hug will return to defend his title and course record, but he'll be battling three-time Chicago champion Daniel Romanchuk, along with other elite racers Aaron Pike, Sho Watanbe, five-time Chicago winner Ernst Van Dyk and Jetze Plat, who will make his Chicago debut.

The Race for a Women's World Record

Organizers had previously announced an exciting women's field.

Chepngetich and American record holder Emily Sisson will both make their returns to the 2023 Chicago event. Meanwhile, 2023 London Marathon champion Sifan Hassan, one of the most accomplished distance running stars, will make her American debut in the race.

Chepngetich, of Kenya, ran the second-fastest time ever in the Chicago race last year, narrowly missing a world record as she fell just 14 seconds behind Brigid Kosgei's 2019 finish. This year, she'll be seeking her third consecutive win, and another chance at a women's world record.

“I am planning to defend my title and improve my time,” Chepngetich said in a statement. “There's no better race in the world than the Bank of America Chicago Marathon.”

But Hassan could throw a curveball into the race, as the two-time Olympic gold medalist and three-time world champion from the Netherlands joins the mix. Hassan made her marathon debut in London last April and won with a national record, despite stopping twice to stretch.

Joining the previously-announced women's field are 2021 London winner Joyciline Jepkosgei and one of the most decorated athletes of all-time, Genzebe Dibaba of Ethiopia, both of whom are making their Chicago debuts.

Another American record?

Sisson, 2022's runner-up who demolished the American record by 43 seconds, is also expected to be a force in the race and hopes to run even faster this year.

“Chicago is where I set the American marathon record last year,” Sisson said in a statement. “I am really looking forward to coming back for another great race in October."

Record Number of Finishers

The 2023 Bank of American Chicago Marathon is shaping up to be the race's largest ever.

With more than 47,000 participants expected to run in this year's race, organizers said it could be "the largest finisher field to date."

The previous record was set in 2019, with 45,932 finishers crossing the finish line.