Watch: 2024 Bank of America Chicago 13.1 Finish Line

Did you or someone you know finish the 2024 Bank of America Chicago 13.1 on Sunday, June 9? Check out the finish line cam below, separated by time and taken between 8:00 a.m. and 11 a.m. on race day.

Watch the winners of the races cross the finish line here.

2024 Bank of America 13.1 Finish Line: Wheelchair finishers

See the moment you or someone you know crossed the 2024 Bank of America 13.1 finish line!

2024 Bank of America 13.1 Finish Line: 8:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

See the moment you or someone you know crossed the 2024 Bank of America 13.1 finish line!

2024 Bank of America 13.1 Finish Line: 8:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

See the moment you or someone you know crossed the 2024 Bank of America 13.1 finish line!

2024 Bank of America 13.1 Finish Line: 9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

See the moment you or someone you know crossed the 2024 Bank of America 13.1 finish line!

2024 Bank of America 13.1 Finish Line: 9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

See the moment you or someone you know crossed the 2024 Bank of America 13.1 finish line!

2024 Bank of America 13.1 Finish Line: 10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

See the moment you or someone you know crossed the 2024 Bank of America 13.1 finish line!

2024 Bank of America 13.1 Finish Line: 10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

See the moment you or someone you know crossed the 2024 Bank of America 13.1 finish line!