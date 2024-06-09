Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Watch: 2024 Bank of America Chicago 13.1 Finish Line

By NBC Chicago

Did you or someone you know finish the 2024 Bank of America Chicago 13.1 on Sunday, June 9? Check out the finish line cam below, separated by time and taken between 8:00 a.m. and 11 a.m. on race day.

Watch the winners of the races cross the finish line here.

2024 Bank of America 13.1 Finish Line: Wheelchair finishers

2024 Bank of America 13.1 Finish Line: 8:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

2024 Bank of America 13.1 Finish Line: 8:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

2024 Bank of America 13.1 Finish Line: 9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

2024 Bank of America 13.1 Finish Line: 9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

2024 Bank of America 13.1 Finish Line: 10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

2024 Bank of America 13.1 Finish Line: 10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

