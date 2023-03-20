See the Full 2023 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle Course

The 2023 Shamrock Shuffle is near, and thousands of runners are gearing up to hit the city streets for the annual race that takes runners through downtown Chicago.

The shuffle's 8K Run and 2-Mile Walk courses both begin and end in Chicago's Grant Park. However, the 8K Run heads past the Chicago River, while the 2-Mile Walk takes a left on Randolph and follows along the Lakefront Trail.

For a closer look at the routes, check out the Shamrock Shuffle course map.

Participants of the 8K run must be capable of maintaining a 15-minute mile pace. For The Mile and 2-Mile Walk it's a 20-minute mile pace and a 30-minute mile pace, respectively.

According to the race website, runners must complete "the full event distance, start line to finish line, within the event time requirement of 1 hour and 15 minutes (1:15:59) for the 8K Run, 20 minutes (00:20:59) for The Mile and 1 hour (1:00:59) for the 2-Mile Walk."

"Participants who finish outside of the time requirement may not receive full on-course support from aid stations and traffic safety personnel. Runners who finish outside of the time requirement may not be recorded as official finishers," the event's website states.

Both the 8K run and 2-Mile Walk will provide on-course aid stations.

The 8K run has two such stations, offering Gatorade Endurance Formula (lemon-lime), water, medical support and toilet facilities. The 2-Mile Walk will have one on-course aid station, which will offer water and toilet facilities.

To learn more about the courses, and what to expect on race-day, see here.

The 2023 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle will step off at 8:25 a.m. on Sunday.