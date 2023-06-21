This year's Bank of America Chicago Marathon is expected to see some legendary female matchups, a world record at risk and a star newcomer making an America debut that could rival some of the race's biggest names.

Race organizers on Wednesday announced the women's elite headliners for the 2023 marathon, revealing two-time defending champion Ruth Chepngetich and American record holder Emily Sisson will both make their returns to the Chicago event.

In addition, 2023 London Marathon champion Sifan Hassan, one of the most accomplished distance running stars, will make her American debut.

Chepngetich of Kenya ran the second-fastest time ever in the Chicago race last year, narrowly missing a world record as she fell just 14 seconds behind Brigid Kosgei's 2019 finish. This year, she'll be seeking her third consecutive win, and a another chance at a women's world record.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

“I am planning to defend my title and improve my time,” Chepngetich said in a statement. “There's no better race in the world than the Bank of America Chicago Marathon.”

But Hassan could throw a curveball into the race, as the two-time Olympic gold medalist and three-time world champion from the Netherlands joins the mix. Hassan made her marathon debut in London last April and won with a national record, despite stopping twice to stretch.

She'll be running the World Championships in Budapest less than six weeks before hitting the starting line in Chicago.

“At the moment, my focus is on the World Championships in Budapest, so my marathon preparation will be very short, but as most people know, I like to be challenged,” said Hassan. “I will see how my body responds and how my mind handles it. The good thing is that I have the experience from London so I'm looking forward to Chicago, to see what the marathon can teach me this time.”

Sisson, 2022's runner-up who demolished the American record by 43 seconds, is also expected to be a force in the race and hopes to run even faster this year.

“Chicago is where I set the American marathon record last year,” Sisson said in a statement. “I am really looking forward to coming back for another great race in October."

The competitive lineup is expected to make for a potentially historic race.

“Epic battles between the fastest women in the world are a hallmark of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon,” Executive Race Director Carey Pinkowski said in a release. “As we celebrate four and a half decades of racing this fall, we look forward to seeing Ruth, Sifan and Emily set the tone and provide inspiration for the next 45 years.”

A total of 45,000 runners are set to hit Chicago streets for the 2023 Chicago Marathon this year. The race is slated to take place on Oct. 8.