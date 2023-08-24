Can you still apply for the 2023 Chicago Marathon? What to know as the race draws near

More than 45,000 participants will soon pound the pavement across dozens of Chicago neighborhoods for the 45th annual Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

The marathon, which starts and ends in Grant Park, will step off just after 7 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.

But if you haven't already qualified or registered for the marathon, you'll have to wait until 2024.

According to the Chicago Marathon official website, the application to enter the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon closed at 2 p.m. on Nov. 17, 2022.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

However, "A limited number of guaranteed entry applications are still available" through charity programs or other entry paths, the site says.

According to organizers, individuals interested in running and fundraising on behalf of an official event charity are eligible for a spot in the marathon, but charity program entries are limited and available on a first-come first-served basis.

Fundraising requirements may vary depending on the selected charity, but participants are required to raise no less than $1,750 if the entry is claimed following the application window.

According to officials, the application window closes Sept. 14.

Here's what else you need to know.

When is the 2023 Chicago Marathon?

The 45th running of the Chicago Marathon is scheduled to step off just after 7 a.m. on Oct. 8, 2023.

Where is the route of the 2023 Chicago Marathon?

The race both starts and ends in Grant Park, taking runners through streets of Chicago's downtown between. See the full route below:

How many runners are expected to race?

Marathon organizers said they are prepared for more than 45,000 participants in this year's event.

What is the time limit for the Chicago Marathon?

The marathon requires participants to complete the 26.2 mile distance in at least six hours and 30 minutes. Those who finish outside of the time limit will not be recorded as official finishers and may not receive full on-course support from aid stations and traffic safety personnel.

What is the schedule for Chicago Marathon weekend?

Thursday, October 5

Abbott Health & Fitness Expo; Packet pick-up

McCormick Place

11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday, October 6

Abbott Health & Fitness Expo; Packet pick-up

McCormick Place

9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, October 7

Abbott Chicago 5K

Grant Park

7:30 a.m.

Abbott Health & Fitness Expo; Packet pick-up

McCormick Place, Lakeside Center

9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, October 8

Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Grant Park

Marathon Wheelchair Start (men): 7:20 a.m.

Marathon Wheelchair Start (women): 7:21 a.m.

Marathon Handcycle Start: 7:23 a.m.

Wave 1 Start (red): 7:30 a.m.

Wave 2 Start (blue): 8 a.m.

Wave 3 Start (orange): 8:35 a.m.

27th Mile Post-Race Party

Grant Park, Butler Field

9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Runner Reunite

9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

How can you watch the race live?

NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago will offer complete live TV coverage and live streaming of the 2023 Chicago Marathon in both English and Spanish. The live television broadcasts will air from 7 – 11 a.m. CT and the live stream will be available at nbcchicago.com and telemundochicago.com. Live broadcasts will also be available on the NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago apps, and on the stations’ Roku and Apple TV channels from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT. A live finish line camera will stream from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the websites and apps.

Can you cheer on a runner?

Spectators will not be able to watch from the race start or finish areas in Grant Park.

"We recommend that spectators support runners from elsewhere on the course and meet runners after the race in designated areas within Grant Park," the marathon said in an online statement.

The 27th Mile Post-Race Party and Runner Reunite area of Grant Park will open to spectators at 9:30 a.m. Spectators must pass through security and bag screening at Entrance Gate #1 (Jackson Drive and Michigan Avenue) or Entrance Gate #4 (Ida B. Wells Drive and Michigan Avenue).

More information, including the opportunity to volunteer, can be found on the Chicago Marathon website.