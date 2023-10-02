Bank of America Chicago Marathon street closures begin

With less than a week to go, barricades and street closures for the 45th annual Bank of America Chicago Marathon coming up Sunday, October 8 have begun to take shape.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, Balbo Drive from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive closed, and will remain closed through the duration of the marathon Sunday, the city of Chicago said.

A timeline of additional early closures is expected to be announced this week, the city added.

The full list of Chicago Marathon street closures and parking restrictions includes more than 40 closures day-of. "Additional streets may be closed by the Chicago Police Department or Bank of America Chicago Marathon officials if deemed necessary," a marathon street closures map said.

Public transportation is recommended.

According to NBC 5 Traffic Reporter Kye Martin, Metra will offer extended service on the BNSF, Milwaukee North, UP Northwest and UP West lines, in addition to Metra's usual Sunday train schedule.

Additionally, the South Shore line from Gary will operate an extra early morning westbound train, Martin said.

The CTA will also offer additional service for runners and spectators, officials said.

More information about current street closures can be found here.