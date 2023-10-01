What you need to know about the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

The 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon is just one week away from bringing thousands of runners to the city's streets for the fall tradition.

As Chicago braces for its biggest racing event of the year, what do runners, spectators and city residents need to know ahead of the event?

Here's a breakdown of the route, schedule for Chicago Marathon weekend, how you can watch live and more.

When is the 2023 Chicago Marathon?

The 45th running of the Chicago Marathon is scheduled to step off just after 7 a.m. on Oct. 8, 2023.

Where is the route of the 2023 Chicago Marathon?

The race both starts and ends in Grant Park, taking runners through streets of Chicago's downtown between. See the full route below:

How many runners are expected to race?

Marathon organizers said they are prepared for more than 45,000 participants in this year's event.

How do you get into the 2023 Chicago Marathon?

While the application for guaranteed or non-guaranteed entry to the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon closed at 2 p.m. on Nov. 17, 2022, there are still ways to run in this year’s marathon.

The first is qualifying for an entry via one of the following:

Charity Programs: Individuals interested in running and fundraising on behalf of an official event charity are eligible for a spot in the marathon. Charity program entries are limited and available on a first-come first-served basis. Fundraising requirements may vary depending on the selected charity, but participants are required to raise no less than $1,750 if the entry is claimed following the application window (open now until Sep. 14, 2023).

Individuals interested in running and fundraising on behalf of an official event charity are eligible for a spot in the marathon. Charity program entries are limited and available on a first-come first-served basis. Fundraising requirements may vary depending on the selected charity, but participants are required to raise no less than $1,750 if the entry is claimed following the application window (open now until Sep. 14, 2023). International Tour Group: International (non – U.S.) runners are able to participate in the 2023 event with an official International Tour Group Program partner. Tour partners typically offer participants a package that includes cost of entry, air travel, hotel, etc. and vary between tour operators. Although not all countries have approved Chicago Marathon tour partners, more information can be found in the International Tour Group Index. Applications are open until Aug. 15, 2023 with more information on the Charity Index.

What is the time limit for the Chicago Marathon?

The marathon requires participants to complete the 26.2 mile distance in at least six hours and 30 minutes. Those who finish outside of the time limit will not be recorded as official finishers and may not receive full on-course support from aid stations and traffic safety personnel.

What is the schedule for Chicago Marathon weekend?

Thursday, October 5

Abbott Health & Fitness Expo; Packet pick-up

McCormick Place

11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday, October 6

Abbott Health & Fitness Expo; Packet pick-up

McCormick Place

9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, October 7

Abbott Chicago 5K

Grant Park

7:30 a.m.

Abbott Health & Fitness Expo; Packet pick-up

McCormick Place, Lakeside Center

9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, October 8

Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Grant Park

Marathon Wheelchair Start (men): 7:20 a.m.

Marathon Wheelchair Start (women): 7:21 a.m.

Marathon Handcycle Start: 7:23 a.m.

Wave 1 Start (red): 7:30 a.m.

Wave 2 Start (blue): 8 a.m.

Wave 3 Start (orange): 8:35 a.m.

27th Mile Post-Race Party

Grant Park, Butler Field

9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Runner Reunite

9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

How can you watch the race live?

NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago will offer complete live TV coverage and live streaming of the 2023 Chicago Marathon in both English and Spanish. The live television broadcasts will air from 7 – 11 a.m. CT and the live stream will be available at nbcchicago.com and telemundochicago.com. Live broadcasts will also be available on the NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago apps, and on the stations’ Roku and Apple TV channels from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT. A live finish line camera will stream from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the websites and apps.

Can you cheer on a runner?

Spectators will not be able to watch from the race start or finish areas in Grant Park.

"We recommend that spectators support runners from elsewhere on the course and meet runners after the race in designated areas within Grant Park," the marathon said in an online statement.

The 27th Mile Post-Race Party and Runner Reunite area of Grant Park will open to spectators at 9:30 a.m. Spectators must pass through security and bag screening at Entrance Gate #1 (Jackson Drive and Michigan Avenue) or Entrance Gate #4 (Ida B. Wells Drive and Michigan Avenue).

More information, including the opportunity to volunteer, can be found on the Chicago Marathon website.