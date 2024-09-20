2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Athlete: Sutume Kebede

Ethiopian marathoner Sutume Kebede will return for the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon after finishing 15th last year.
Country: Ethiopia
Standout Race: 2024 Tokyo Marathon
In her most recent effort at the 2024 Tokyo Marathon, Kebede took the win in a finish of 2:15:55.
More Information:
A late entry to the Aramco Houston Half Marathon, Kebede won the race in 1:04:37, the fastest half marathon time ever recorded in North America. She followed that up with a victory at the Tokyo Marathon in March.
As a teenager, Kebede shattered Ethiopia's 25-kilometer record. Ever since, she's focused exclusively on the half- and full marathon. She won the Beijing Marathon in 2019 and earned third place at the Tokyo Marathon in 2020.
Bank of America Chicago Marathon
Last season, Kebede finished 15th at the Chicago Marathon, running 2:26:49.
