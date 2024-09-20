Bank of America Chicago Marathon

2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Athlete: Sutume Kebede

Kebede placed 15th in the 2023 Chicago Marathon

Ethiopian marathoner Sutume Kebede will return for the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon after finishing 15th last year.

Country: Ethiopia

Standout Race: 2024 Tokyo Marathon

In her most recent effort at the 2024 Tokyo Marathon, Kebede took the win in a finish of 2:15:55.

A late entry to the Aramco Houston Half Marathon, Kebede won the race in 1:04:37, the fastest half marathon time ever recorded in North America. She followed that up with a victory at the Tokyo Marathon in March.

As a teenager, Kebede shattered Ethiopia's 25-kilometer record. Ever since, she's focused exclusively on the half- and full marathon. She won the Beijing Marathon in 2019 and earned third place at the Tokyo Marathon in 2020.

Last season, Kebede finished 15th at the Chicago Marathon, running 2:26:49.

