2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Athlete: Mary Ngugi-Cooper

Kenyan marathoner Mary Ngugi-Cooper is seeking her first Abbott World Marathon Major victory at the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

Country: Kenya

Standout Race: 2024 Great North Run

Ngugi-Cooper won her most recent race at the Great North Run. The victory comes after a sixth-place finish in the Boston Marathon, where she ran 2:24:24.

More Information:

Ngugi-Cooper has finished in the top 10 eight times in series races. That includes a second and third-place finish in the 2021 and 2022 Boston Marathons, respectively. She finished sixth and ninth in the 2024 and 2023 Boston Marathons, respectively.

Her most victory, before the Great North Run, came in 2024 at the Rome Half Marathon, where she ran 1:07:38. Her marathon best of 2:20:22 comes from the 2022 London Marathon, where she finished seventh place.