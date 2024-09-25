Bank of America Chicago Marathon

2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Athlete: Keira D'Amato

D'Amato finished fourth in the Chicago Marathon in 2021

By NBC Sports Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

USA marathoner Keira D'Amato returns to the Bank of America Chicago Marathon in 2024 with a new home and a new coach.

Country: USA

Standout Race: 2024 USA 20k Championships

D'Amato won the USA 20-kilometer Championships in early September, running 1:06:25.

More Information:

D'Amato recently moved to Park City, Utah to be coached by legendary Ed Eyestone. Most recently, she won the 2024 USA 20-kilometer championships --- a pivotal win after not finishing in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for the marathon in February.

In her last marathon, she finished 15th at the New York City Marathon with a 2:31:31 finish. She's looking to bounce back to her form from 2022. That year, she set the American marathon record in Houston, finishing first with a 2:19:12 time.

