2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Athlete: Keira D'Amato

USA marathoner Keira D'Amato returns to the Bank of America Chicago Marathon in 2024 with a new home and a new coach.

Standout Race: 2024 USA 20k Championships

D'Amato won the USA 20-kilometer Championships in early September, running 1:06:25.

D'Amato recently moved to Park City, Utah to be coached by legendary Ed Eyestone. Most recently, she won the 2024 USA 20-kilometer championships --- a pivotal win after not finishing in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for the marathon in February.

In her last marathon, she finished 15th at the New York City Marathon with a 2:31:31 finish. She's looking to bounce back to her form from 2022. That year, she set the American marathon record in Houston, finishing first with a 2:19:12 time.