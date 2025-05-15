A tornado watch has been issued for parts of the Chicago area as an outbreak of severe weather could potentially threaten the region.

According to the National Weather Service, that watch includes Kenosha County in Wisconsin and McHenry County in Illinois, and will run through 10 p.m. Thursday.

Boone, Jo Daviess, Stephenson and Winnebago counties in Illinois are also included in the watch, along with nearly all of the state of Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service.

It is possible that the watch could be expanded into the Chicago area, as storms aren’t expected to begin firing until after 5 p.m., according to forecast models.

Tornado warnings have already occurred in parts of Minnesota on Thursday afternoon, and fresh warnings are being issued near the state’s border with Wisconsin as a low-pressure system slowly spins toward the Great Lakes.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, nearly all of Wisconsin, as well as the entire Chicago area, is under an “enhanced’ risk of severe weather, with all manner of severe weather threats possible, including tornadoes.

Extremely large hail of up to three inches in diameter, or roughly the size of an apple, could potentially occur in the worst of storms, along with wind gusts in excess of 65-to-80 miles per hour.

Even if storms don’t hit severe limits, gusty winds and hail could still impact evening commutes, with residents urged to remain cautious amid the extremely humid conditions around the region.