2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Athlete: Dawit Wolde

Two-time Olympic Dawit Wolde will compete in his second Bank of America Chicago Marathon this October.

Country: Ethiopia

Standout Race: 2023 Valencia Marathon

Wolde raced a tough 2023 Chicago Marathon, finishing 17th place with a 2:11:33 finish. However, he bounced back quickly with a third-place finish at the 2023 Valencia Marathon, just under two months after his disappointing Chicago Marathon finish.

More Information:

Wolde has incredible range, as he competed in both the 2012 and 2016 Olympics in the 1500m run. He ran his first marathon at the 2015 Marrakech Marathon, finishing fourth with a 2:10:04 time.

He's only won one marathon in his career. He earned the gold at the 2019 Prague Marathon, running 2:06:18. Before his 2023 Chicago Marathon finish, he ran two Rotterdam Marathons, running 2:04:27 for a third-place finish in 2021 and 2:05:46 for a fourth-place finish in 2023.