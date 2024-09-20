2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Athlete: Daniel Ebenyo

Kenyan long-distance runner Daniel Ebenyo will make his long-awaited marathon debut at the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon.
Country: Kenya
Standout Race: 2024 Berlin Half Marathon
Ebenyo has yet to run a competitive marathon. But in his most recent race, he won the 2024 Berlin Half Marathon, running a scorching 59:30.
More Information:
Ebenyo, 29, is the reigning World silver medalist in the 10,000-meter run and in the World Championship Half Marathon. He's a three-time Kenyan national champion in the 5,000-meter run; he competed at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the same event, finishing 10th.
He's run a slew of half-marathons. His best time of 59:14 came from the World Athletics Running Championships, where he took second place.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.