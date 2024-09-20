2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Athlete: Daniel Ebenyo

Kenyan long-distance runner Daniel Ebenyo will make his long-awaited marathon debut at the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

Country: Kenya

Standout Race: 2024 Berlin Half Marathon

Ebenyo has yet to run a competitive marathon. But in his most recent race, he won the 2024 Berlin Half Marathon, running a scorching 59:30.

More Information:

Ebenyo, 29, is the reigning World silver medalist in the 10,000-meter run and in the World Championship Half Marathon. He's a three-time Kenyan national champion in the 5,000-meter run; he competed at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the same event, finishing 10th.

He's run a slew of half-marathons. His best time of 59:14 came from the World Athletics Running Championships, where he took second place.