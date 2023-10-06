2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Runner: Galen Rupp

When Galen Rupp ran his first Chicago Marathon in 2017 and won, he became the only American to win in the last 20 years. Rupp made his marathon debut at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and will be running the Chicago Marathon for the fifth time this year.

Country: U.S.A.

Standout Race: 2018 Prague Marathon

Rupp’s marathon personal best was achieved when he won the 2018 Prague Marathon, finishing in 2:06:07.

More Information:

Rupp has participated in multiple road races. The first one he competed in was the 2017 Boston Marathon where he placed second. Since, he has run the Chicago Marathon four times, raced in the 2018 Prague and Boston Marathons as well as the New York Half Marathon this year.