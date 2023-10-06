Bank of America Chicago Marathon

bank of america chicago marathon

2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Runner: Galen Rupp

Rupp will hit the streets Sunday

By Kim Jao

When Galen Rupp ran his first Chicago Marathon in 2017 and won, he became the only American to win in the last 20 years. Rupp made his marathon debut at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and will be running the Chicago Marathon for the fifth time this year.

Country: U.S.A.

Standout Race: 2018 Prague Marathon

Rupp’s marathon personal best was achieved when he won the 2018 Prague Marathon, finishing in 2:06:07.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

More Information:

Rupp has participated in multiple road races. The first one he competed in was the 2017 Boston Marathon where he placed second. Since, he has run the Chicago Marathon four times, raced in the 2018 Prague and Boston Marathons as well as the New York Half Marathon this year.

This article tagged under:

bank of america chicago marathon
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us