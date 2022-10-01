2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Runner: Haven Hailu Desse

Haven Hailu Desse faces her fifth official go at 26.2 miles and her first appearance in a U.S. Abbott World Marathon Majors with the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon.
Country of Origin: Ethiopia
Standout Race: 2021 Amsterdam Marathon
Desse clinched third place at the 2021 Amsterdam Marathon with a personal best record of 2:20:19. She ran at a remarkably even pace, splitting the half in 1:10:07.
More Information:
The elite athlete has finished in the top four of every marathon she has run so far, making her a key competitor in her upcoming debut on U.S. soil.
In 2017, Desse began international competition with a half marathon. In 2020, she competed in her first marathon, where she finished in 2:28:56 to medal third in Mumbai. Recently, Desse took the crown at the 2022 Rotterdam Marathon.