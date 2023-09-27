2022 Chicago Marathon brought city record-breaking $386M, study shows

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon brought in a record $386 million for the city's economy in 2022, according to an independent economic impact study from the University of Illinois.

The numbers mark a 25% increase from 2021 and marked the first the marathon's impact exceeded pre-pandemic levels, officials said.

The 44th running of the race saw just under 43,000 runners, with 33% of those being international visitors.

“The Bank of America Chicago Marathon is an incredible opportunity to showcase our city to runners from around the world, and we are thrilled to see the race continue to have such a positive impact on our city,” Glenn Eden, chairman of the Choose Chicago Board of Directors, said in a statement. “When visitors come to Chicago for the marathon, they can’t help but fall in love with our city and we know they will return to visit for years to come. On behalf of the city’s entire tourism industry, I want to congratulate the Bank of America Chicago Marathon for these amazing results and thank them for their commitment to Chicago.”

According to the study, which was conducted by the U of I's Regional Economics Applications Lab, the race created 2,848 jobs worth a total of $136.6 million in wages and salary income. The average visitor also spent $664 per day on accommodations, shopping, food, transportation and entertainment.

“2022 was a banner year for the marathon. Beyond the economic impact the marathon has on Chicago, we saw 10,000+ charity runners raise a record-breaking $27.6 million for 180 worthy causes last year,” executive race director Carey Pinkowski said in a statement. “To see Chicagoans welcome friends and family from all across the country, and those from around the world, to our one-of-a-kind event each year is incredibly special.”

The study's results come less than two weeks before the start of the 2023 race.

The 45th Bank of America Chicago Marathon kicks off on Oct. 8 at Grant Park.