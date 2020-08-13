Live Blog: Blackhawks Look to Even Series vs. Golden Knights

The Chicago Blackhawks are looking to bounce back from their Game 1 defeat at the hands of the Vegas Golden Knights Thursday as they’ll take on the Western Conference’s top-seeded team in Game 2 of the best-of-seven series at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

4:33 p.m.

It's now official, as Adam Boqvist has been scratched from Game 2 of the series. Lucas Carlsson will slot into his place, and will likely start out on a pairing with Connor Murphy.

That move pushes Calvin de Haan onto a pairing with Duncan Keith, with that pairing starting the game, according to the Blackhawks' roster report.

4:15 p.m.

According to the Blackhawks' preliminary roster report, Adam Boqvist is listed as a scratch for Thursday's game, with either Nick Seeler or Lucas Carlsson slotting in for him on defense.

Meanwhile, the Golden Knights were dealt a big blow for the game, as captain Max Pacioretty will not suit up for Vegas in Game 2, as he's been deemed "unfit to play."

Max Pacioretty is "unfit to play," according to the Golden Knights and will not play in Game 2 against the Blackhawks. #VegasBorn — David Schoen 📰🗞🏒 (@DavidSchoenLVRJ) August 13, 2020

Pacioretty played 18:08 in Game 1 of the series, with four shots on goal to his credit. He missed Vegas' three round-robin games in Edmonton, and had only recently rejoined his team in the hub city for the first round playoff series.

4:10 p.m.

Before this afternoon’s game begins, here are a couple of stories fans can check out prior to the puck drop.

-What are the biggest questions facing the Blackhawks heading into Game 2 of the series? NBC 5’s James Neveau broke that down this afternoon as the Hawks look to even up the series at 1-1. [NBC 5’s Chicago Hockey]

-Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner had some fun with his skate blade issues from Game 1, posting a fantastic meme to this Twitter account prior to the game. [NBC 5’s Chicago Hockey]

-Scott King from NBC Sports Chicago broke down what the Blackhawks will need to do in order to score more in Game 2, as they only scored one goal on 20 shots in the first game of the series.

“The Hawks scoring ugly goals against the Oilers was a big reason they advanced in the postseason tournament,” King wrote. “Five of the Blackhawks’ 16 goals against the Oilers came off deflections. They’ll need to get to the net and try to score in similar fashion to even the series in Game 2.” [NBC Sports Chicago]