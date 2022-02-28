Blackhawks Re-Assign Josiah Slavin, Isaak Phillips to Rockford

Blackhawks re-assign Slavin, Phillips to Rockford originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Blackhawks re-assigned forward Josiah Slavin and defenseman Isaak Phillips to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League, the team announced Monday.

Slavin has zero goals and one assist in 15 games played this season for the Blackhawks. This is Slavin's second time in seven days getting sent to Rockford.

Phillips has zero goals and zero assists in four games this season.

The two played in Sunday's 4-0 loss to the St. Louis Blues at the United Center.

