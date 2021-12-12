Chicago Blackhawks

Blackhawks Place F Reese Johnson on Injured Reserve

Team physician Michael Terry said Johnson will undergo further evaluation on Monday.

The Chicago Blackhawks placed forward Reese Johnson on injured reserve on Sunday with a broken right clavicle.

The Blackhawks also recalled forwards Brett Connolly and MacKenzie Entwistle from Rockford and assigned forward Mike Hardman to their American Hockey League affiliate.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Johnson, 23, got hurt during Chicago's 5-4 loss at Toronto on Saturday night. He has one goal and three assists in 18 games this season.

Team physician Michael Terry said Johnson will undergo further evaluation on Monday.

Chicago Hockey

Marc Andre Fleury Dec 10

Blackhawks' Marc-Andre Fleury Becomes 3rd Goalie in NHL History With 500 Wins

Kurtis Gabriel Dec 9

Blackhawks Add Forward Depth, Acquiring Kurtis Gabriel From Maple Leafs

The Blackhawks host the Calgary Flames on Monday night.

Connolly has five goals and six assists in 16 games this season with Rockford. The 29-year-old Connolly has 101 goals and 93 assists in 527 career NHL games.

Entwistle has split time between Rockford and Chicago this season. He has two goals and one assist in 12 games with the Blackhawks.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Chicago BlackhawksBlackhawkschicago sportschicago hockey
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us