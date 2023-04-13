Blackhawks Fans Mark End of an Era as Jonathan Toews Says Farewell

Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews will not be with the team next season, bringing to an end one of the most successful sporting runs in the city’s history, and fans are understandably emotional about the situation.

Toews, who has been the captain of the team since 2008, will either play for another club or retire after this season, and more than 20,000 fans packed the United Center to say goodbye.

“It’s kind sad, with (Patrick Kane) getting traded earlier this year, he’s kinda the last of the trio who won us the Cup,” Blake Osborn said.

“My whole family are Canucks fans, but he’s really made me a Blackhawks fan,” Dillion Wiebe added.

Marty Luzzo brought his son to the game to say goodbye to Toews.

“We’re sad to see him go, but he’s one of the main reasons why we’re a hockey family,” Luzzo said.

Toews helped lead the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cups in his career, with 10 playoff appearances to his credit. He is among the team’s all-time leaders in games played, goals and assists, and he helped to resurrect a franchise that had become an afterthought not just in the NHL, but in the city as well.

“There’s so much emotions going into the game tonight,” Marissa Rubin said. “We thank him for all he’s done for the city.”

Toews scored a goal in his final game with the team, seemingly a fitting sendoff for one of the franchise’s all-time greats.

“We wish you all the best for your health, and we will miss you and hope you always come back to Chicago,” Emily Gajewski said. “Don’t forget about us.”