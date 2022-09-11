Justin Fields, Bears' Teammates Celebrate Rainy Win With Stylish Slide

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields got off to a sluggish start on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, but he was the one smiling at the end of the game as the Monsters of the Midway started off the campaign with a 19-10 win.

Fields threw for 121 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the game, both of which came in the second half as the Bears stormed back from an early deficit.

Needless to say, the quarterback and his teammates were thrilled with their win over the 49ers, and thanks to the rainy conditions at Soldier Field they were allowed to celebrate in style:

As the Bears mounted their comeback, the rain intensified in the fourth quarter of the contest, leaving pools of water all over the field.

The 49ers couldn’t get their offense going down the stretch, and after Khalil Herbert’s touchdown in the quarter, set up by an Eddie Jackson interception, the Bears found themselves with a 1-0 record under new head coach Matt Eberflus.

The Bears will next take the field, ideally in better weather conditions, next Sunday when they take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.