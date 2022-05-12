Bears' 2022 Schedule: Leak, Rumors, Reports Tracker originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NFL is set to release the 2022 schedule Thursday night. But rarely does the schedule release come without dates trickling out, either via announcements of marquee match ups or leaks.

Below we'll list the schedule as we learn it with each leak, and we'll note where the leak is coming from and when it is confirmed.

We do know the Bears' 2022 opponents already.

The teams the Bears will host at Soldier Field are: Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers.

The teams the Bears will play on the road are: Lions, Vikings, Packers, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, New England Patriots, New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons.

In 2022, the Bears get an extra home game because of the new 17-game schedule, playing nine at Soldier Field and eight on the road. - The Bears' 2022 opponents went a combined 135-152-2 (.471) in 2021.

Here is the Bears 2022 pre-season schedule:

Week 1:

Week 2:

Week 3:

Here is the Bears 2022 schedule:

Week 1: vs San Francisco 49ers

Week 2: at Green Bay Packers (SNF)

Week 3:

Week 4: at New York Giants

Week 5:

Week 6: vs Washington Commanders (TNF)

Week 7: at New England Patriots (MNF)

Week 8: at Dallas Cowboys

Week 9:

Week 10:

Week 11:

Week 12: at New York Jets

Week 13:

Week 14: BYE WEEK

Week 15: vs Philadelphia Eagles (unsubstantiated source)

Week 16: vs Buffalo Bills (unsubstantiated source)

Week 17: at Detroit Lions

Week 18: