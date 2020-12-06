Akiem Hicks, Khalil Mack Active for Bears Sunday

The Chicago Bears will get a key player back on Sunday, as defensive tackle Akiem Hicks will be active for the team’s game against the Detroit Lions.

Hicks, who suffered a hamstring injury in the team’s Week 10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, missed last week’s game against the Green Bay Packers, but will be back on the field as the Bears look to snap a five-game losing streak.

The Bears also announced Sunday that wide receiver Allen Robinson and linebacker Khalil Mack will be active after being listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report. Rookie wide receiver Darnell Mooney, who was listed as questionable, will also play Sunday.

Quarterback Nick Foles, who missed last week’s game with a hip injury, will suit up and serve as the backup for Mitchell Trubisky on Sunday.

Offensive linemen Germain Ifedi and Charles Leno Jr., both listed as questionable for the game, will both play.

The Bears did make a lineup change on Sunday, with wide receiver Javon Wims returning to the field after he was suspended earlier this season following an incident against the New Orleans Saints. Wims will replace Riley Ridley, who was listed as nactive for the team.

The Bears also announced that rookie outside linebacker Trevis Gipson will be back in the mix on Sunday. The fifth-round pick has played just 13 snaps for the team so far this season, with 12 of those coming in Week 1.

Running back Artavis Pierce, offensive lineman Lachavious Simmons, nose tackle Daniel McCullers, and outside linebacker James Vaughters will all be inactive for the game.