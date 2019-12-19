Chicago Fire FC Unveils 2020 MLS Schedule

The new-look Chicago Fire FC unveiled their 2020 schedule on Thursday, and the team will have some tough road tests right out of the gate in the coming year.

It had already been announced that Chicago will take on the defending MLS Cup champion Seattle Sounders in the season opener on March 1, but that will be just the first of three straight road matches to open up the season for the Fire.

Chicago will take on the England Revolution and Orlando City SC in their second and third matches of the season, and will finally make their home debut in their new digs at Soldier Field on March 21 when they host Atlanta United.

Chicago will play a total of 17 home matches during the 2020 season, including their first ever game against Inter Miami FC on May 9.

Here is the full 2020 schedule (home games in bold):

3/1 at Seattle

3/7 at New England

3/14 at Orlando City SC

3/21 vs. Atlanta United

4/4 vs. New York Red Bulls

4/12 at New York City FC

4/19 vs. Columbus

4/25 vs. Los Angeles FC

5/2 at FC Dallas

5/9 vs. Inter Miami CF

5/16 at Montreal

5/23 vs. FC Cincinnati

5/27 vs. Portland

5/30 vs. New England

6/13 at Columbus

6/17 at Toronto

6/20 at Inter Miami CF

6/27 vs. Orlando City SC

7/5 vs. New York City FC

7/8 vs. Philadelphia

7/11 vs. D.C. United

7/18 at Colorado

7/25 at FC Cincinnati

8/1 vs. Toronto FC

8/5 vs. San Jose

8/9 vs. LA Galaxy

8/15 at New York Red Bulls

8/22 at Minnesota United

8/29 at Vancouver

9/5 vs. Sporting KC

9/13 at D.C. United

9/19 at Atlanta United

9/26 vs. Montreal

10/4 at Philadelphia

Under the MLS’ realignment for the coming season, Chicago Fire FC will be one of 13 clubs in the Eastern Conference. Expansion Inter Miami CF will also be in the East, while Nashville SC will be in the West. Chicago will not play Nashville during the regular season in 2020.