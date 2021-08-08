Yankees 1B Anthony Rizzo Tests Positive for COVID-19

New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo is the latest player on the team to test positive for coronavirus, manager Aaron Boone told reporters Sunday.

Rizzo, who turned 32 years old on Sunday, is one of several players on the team to test positive in recent days, along with starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and catcher Gary Sanchez.

According to MLB rules, players that test positive for COVID-19 are required to miss a minimum of 10 days. That means Rizzo will miss Thursday's "Field of Dreams" game against the Chicago White Sox, and won't appear in the Saturday or Sunday contests at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Boone says that Rizzo is experiencing mild symptoms, according to a report from ESPN.com.

Rizzo, a cancer survivor, revealed earlier this year that he had not received the vaccine, saying that it hasn’t been an “easy decision” not to receive the shot.

“It’s not an easy decision to make, but I think it’s the right decision for me and my family right now,” he told ESPN 1000’s “Kap & J. Hood Show” earlier this summer.

Rizzo has been on a tear since being traded to the Yankees by the Chicago Cubs. He is hitting .281 with three home runs and six RBI’s for the Yankees since being traded on July 29.