White Sox Pitcher Carlos Rodón Activated From 10-Day Injured List

Chicago White Sox All-Star pitcher Carlos Rodón has been activated from the 10-day injured list and will make the start Thursday in the series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays, the team announced Thursday.

Rodón, who has a 9-5 record with a 2.35 ERA in 19 starts this season, had been shut down for nearly three weeks due to left shoulder fatigue, but will be back on the bump as the Sox look to finish their road trip on a high note.

In a corresponding roster move, the White Sox optioned infielder Danny Mendick to Triple-A Charlotte.

According to the White Sox, Rodón is the top pitcher in the American League in strikeouts per nine innings, WHIP and opponents batting average. He is second in the league in ERA, trailing only teammate Lance Lynn.

Rodón and the White Sox will take on the Blue Jays at 2:07 p.m., with the game airing on NBC Sports Chicago.