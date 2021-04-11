White Sox Held COVID Vaccination Event for Players, Staff After Home Opener

The Chicago White Sox held a vaccination event after Thursday’s home opener at Guaranteed Rate Field, with “virtually the entire traveling party” receiving the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.

The team made the announcement Sunday morning, thanking the city of Chicago, the Department of Public Health and Rush University Medical Center for setting up the event, where players, coaches and staff were given the vaccine.

Get the answer to your most-asked COVID vaccine questions on our mobile NBC 5 Chicago app. Download it here for iOS or Android.

The team published a photo of pitcher Lucas Giolito and shortstop Tim Anderson holding their vaccination paperwork as part of a series of tweets discussing the vaccination drive:

The #WhiteSox thank the City of Chicago, the Chicago Department of Public Health and our partners at Rush University Medical Center for providing optional Johnson & Johnson vaccinations for our coaches, players and clubhouse staff following Thursday’s home opener. pic.twitter.com/fkW4m32Rql — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 11, 2021

“We are grateful that by being vaccinated, the White Sox can contribute to stopping the spread of COVID-19 in our community, and we look forward to collaborating with the city on a multisport, multiteam vaccination advocacy campaign,” the team said in a statement. “We are proud to help share the positive message about how safe and important it is for everyone to be vaccinated.”

According to White Sox General Manager Rick Hahn, more than 90% of the team’s traveling party, comprised of players, coaches and staff members, received the COVID vaccination:

Rick Hahn said over 90% of the White Sox traveling party received the vaccine after Thursday’s game — James Fegan (@JRFegan) April 11, 2021

The Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine is a one-dose treatment, compared to the two-dose treatment offered by Pfizer and Moderna. The vaccine has an overall efficacy of 72% in terms of preventing what the company defines as "moderate to severe COVID-19," according to studies conducted prior to the emergency use authorization given by the FDA to allow the treatment to be administered in the United States.

Under rules devised by Major League Baseball, COVID-19 restrictions will be eased for teams who have reached an 85% vaccination rate among players, coaches and staff. Card games, carpools and eating at restaurants are among the allowed activities for team employees that will be permitted after that threshold has been reached.

Hahn told media prior to Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Royals that the organization will not hit the 85% threshold until more vaccines are administered to the players and coaches at the team’s alternate training site in Schaumburg.