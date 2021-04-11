Woman Dies in Wrong-Way Crash on West Side Interstate 290 Exit Ramp

A woman has died and a man is in custody after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 290 early Sunday morning, according to Chicago police.

Authorities say the 22-year-old man was driving a pickup truck on South Austin at approximately 3:37 a.m. when he attempted to drive eastbound onto the westbound exit ramp.

The man’s truck struck the driver’s side of a Kia Soul, being driven westbound by an unidentified woman, according to police.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The man sustained minor injuries in the crash, and his condition was stabilized before he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The man was placed into custody and citations are pending. An investigation continues, with Area Four detectives handling the crash.

No further updates on the woman’s identity are available at this time.