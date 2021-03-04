Report: Cubs, White Sox Present Plan for 30% Opening Day Capacity

Cubs, Sox present plan to state, city for fans on Opening Day originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said this week the Cubs and White Sox "have come up with very good plans" for hosting fans at games this season. One new report offered a potential look at what that could look like.

ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported on "Waddle & Silvy" Thursday the Cubs and Sox recently put together a joint presentation for the state of Illinois and city of Chicago where each club proposed hosting fans at 30% capacity starting April 1.

That would put somewhere around 12,000 fans in both the Wrigley Field and Guaranteed Rate Field seats.

The two clubs are waiting to hear back on the proposal, which also includes socially-distanced seating, and mobile pay and the ability to pre-order concessions, according to Rogers.

The Cubs open the season at home on April 1. The White Sox home opener is a week later, on April 8.

NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan recently reported the plan is for the Cubs and Sox to host fans starting with Opening Day, citing a city of Chicago source.

Tuesday afternoon, Lightfoot said she expects fans to return to Chicago baseball games this season. Chicago's COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 2.9% as of Thursday.

Other teams in the Central divisions have already been given the green light to host fans in 2021. Thursday, the Cardinals announced they've been approved to host fans at 32% capacity this season, while the Brewers have been approved for 25% to start the season.

