Cubs, White Sox Set to Open 2020 Season in Late July as MLB Releases Schedule

Major League Baseball has announced its schedule for the 2020 season, and although the shortened slate will only feature 60 games, there are plenty of intriguing games on the docket for both the Chicago Cubs and White Sox.

The Cubs will open their season at Wrigley Field on July 24, as they’ll take on the Milwaukee Brewers in a three-game series. They’ll then head to Cincinnati for a four-game set against the Reds, then follow that up with home series against the Pirates and Royals.

The Cubs will get seven home games each against the Cardinals and Brewers, with just three at each of those teams' ballparks, but will head to Cincinnati and Pittsburgh for seven games apiece thanks to the unbalanced schedule released by Major League Baseball.

As for the White Sox, they will also open their season at home, taking on the Minnesota Twins in a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field beginning on July 24.

The White Sox do have the majority of their games against the Twins at home thanks to the unbalanced scheduling.

The Cubs and White Sox will play two series against each other this season, with the Sox heading to Wrigley Field Aug. 21-23 and the Cubs heading to the South Side over the final three days of the regular season, setting the stage for a battle that could carry playoff implications for one or both of the clubs.

With the shortened season, teams are only playing clubs from their own divisions, and from the corresponding division in the other league, meaning that American League Central and National League Central teams will play one another in interleague play.

The playoffs will still have 10 teams, five from each league, with the three division winners and two wild card winners from each division competing for a chance to get to the World Series later this fall.