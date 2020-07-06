Chicago White Sox 2020 Schedule Released by MLB

With a massive infusion of new talent, the Chicago White Sox are set to take the 2020 MLB season by storm, as they’ll open the campaign against the Minnesota Twins.
The White Sox, who haven’t made a playoff appearance since 2008, made some big free agent signings over the offseason, including Dallas Keuchel and Yasmani Grandal, and also will have some remarkable young talent making its way to the big league club this season, including outfielder Luis Robert.
Here is the White Sox full schedule for the 2020 season:
Chicago Baseball
July 24-26: vs. Minnesota
July 27-29: at Cleveland
July 31-Aug. 2: at Kansas City
Aug. 3-4: at Milwaukee
Aug. 5-6: vs. Milwaukee
Aug. 7-9: vs. Cleveland
Aug. 10-12: at Detroit
Aug. 13-16: vs. St. Louis
Aug. 17-20: vs. Detroit
Aug. 21-23: at Cubs
Aug. 25-26: vs. Pittsburgh
Aug. 28-30: vs. Kansas City
Aug. 31-Sept. 2: at Minnesota
Sept. 3-6: at Kansas City
Sept. 8-9: at Pittsburgh
Sept. 11-13: vs. Detroit
Sept. 14-17: vs. Minnesota
Sept. 18-20: at Cincinnati
Sept. 21-24: at Cleveland
Sept. 25-27: vs. Cubs
The White Sox and Cubs will wrap up the 2020 season against each other over the final week of September, and will also tangle at Wrigley Field Aug. 21-23.
The Sox will also host the “Field of Dreams” game in Iowa against the Cardinals on Aug. 13.