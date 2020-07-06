Chicago Cubs 2020 Schedule Announced by MLB

The Chicago Cubs are getting ready for a shortened 2020 season, and they now know what the potential road to October looks like.
On Monday, Major League Baseball announced the 60-game schedule for each of its 30 teams, and the Cubs will open the campaign against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field.
After that three-game series, the Cubs will take on the Cincinnati Reds in a four-game road set, and then will return to Chicago to take on the Pirates and Royals in a five-game homestand.
The Cubs will take on the White Sox Aug. 21-23 at Wrigley Field, then will play their rivals again at Guaranteed Rate Field to wrap up the shortened slate.
Here is the full Cubs’ schedule for 2020 (home games in bold):
July 24-26: vs. Milwaukee
July 27-30: at Cincinnati
July 31-Aug. 2: vs. Pittsburgh
Aug. 3-4: vs. Kansas City
Aug. 5-6: at Kansas City
Aug. 7-9: at St. Louis
Aug. 11-12: at Cleveland
Aug. 13-16: vs. Milwaukee
Aug. 17-19: vs. St. Louis
Aug. 21-23: vs. White Sox
Aug. 24-26: at Detroit
Aug. 28-30: at Cincinnati
Sept.1-3: at Pittsburgh
Sept. 4-7: vs. St. Louis
Sept. 8-10: vs. Cincinnati
Sept. 11-13: at Milwaukee
Sept. 15-16: vs. Cleveland
Sept. 18-20: vs. Minnesota
Sept. 21-24: at Pittsburgh
Sept. 25-27: at White Sox
The Cubs will play 10 teams against each of their four divisional rivals, and will play four games against the Indians and Royals. They’ll also play three games against the Twins and Tigers, and six against the White Sox.