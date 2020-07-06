Chicago Cubs 2020 Schedule Announced by MLB

The Chicago Cubs are getting ready for a shortened 2020 season, and they now know what the potential road to October looks like.

On Monday, Major League Baseball announced the 60-game schedule for each of its 30 teams, and the Cubs will open the campaign against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field.

After that three-game series, the Cubs will take on the Cincinnati Reds in a four-game road set, and then will return to Chicago to take on the Pirates and Royals in a five-game homestand.

The Cubs will take on the White Sox Aug. 21-23 at Wrigley Field, then will play their rivals again at Guaranteed Rate Field to wrap up the shortened slate.

Here is the full Cubs’ schedule for 2020 (home games in bold):

July 24-26: vs. Milwaukee

July 27-30: at Cincinnati

July 31-Aug. 2: vs. Pittsburgh

Aug. 3-4: vs. Kansas City

Aug. 5-6: at Kansas City

Aug. 7-9: at St. Louis

Aug. 11-12: at Cleveland

Aug. 13-16: vs. Milwaukee

Aug. 17-19: vs. St. Louis

Aug. 21-23: vs. White Sox

Aug. 24-26: at Detroit

Aug. 28-30: at Cincinnati

Sept.1-3: at Pittsburgh

Sept. 4-7: vs. St. Louis

Sept. 8-10: vs. Cincinnati

Sept. 11-13: at Milwaukee

Sept. 15-16: vs. Cleveland

Sept. 18-20: vs. Minnesota

Sept. 21-24: at Pittsburgh

Sept. 25-27: at White Sox

The Cubs will play 10 teams against each of their four divisional rivals, and will play four games against the Indians and Royals. They’ll also play three games against the Twins and Tigers, and six against the White Sox.