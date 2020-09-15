Cubs Star Javier Baez Scores From First Base After Jason Heyward Strikeout

Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez has earned the nickname “El Mago” for his exploits on the field, and he was in fine form as he scored from first base on a remarkable play against the Cleveland Indians.

The play started when Baez stole second base in the bottom of the eighth inning. Jason Heyward struck out on the pitch, but when Indians catcher Sandy Leon fired his throw into center field, Baez created magic on the basepaths.

Observe:

Sunday: Javy scores from 2nd on a sac fly to left.



Tuesday: @javy23baez scores from 1st on a strikeout. pic.twitter.com/v33mFT4PEM — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 16, 2020

Baez not only made it to third on the throw, but never slowed down as he rounded the bag, and when the throw from center fielder Delino DeShields Jr. was errant, Baez scored a critical insurance run to give the Cubs a 5-3 lead.

An eagle-eyed observer will also note that Baez blew a bubble with his gum as he crossed the plate, the most “El Mago” way he could have possibly wrapped up the remarkable play.