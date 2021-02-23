Chicago-Area Athletes React to News of Tiger Woods' Crash

After news broke Tuesday that golfer Tiger Woods had been involved in a serious car crash in Los Angeles, athletes from around the world, including those with deep Chicago ties, spoke out and offered up their words of support to the legendary golfer.

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine tweeted shortly after the news broke, saying that the world has “already gone through too much” in the last few years:

Praying for Tiger Woods🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 We have already gone through too much in 2020 — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) February 23, 2021

Long-time Chicago Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long expressed his shock after the story came out Tuesday afternoon:

No man no — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) February 23, 2021

Chicago-native and former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade played golf with Woods this week, and had posted photos just hours before the crash:

Former Detroit Pistons guard and Chicago-native Isaiah Thomas also offered his prayers and support to Woods and his family following the crash:

According to officials in Los Angeles, Woods was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday morning in the Rancho Palos Verdes area. He had to be extricated from the car using the “jaws of life,” and was transported to an area hospital with what his agent called multiple leg injuries.

An update on Woods’ condition wasn’t immediately available, but the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported that he had been taken to the hospital in serious condition.