Zach LaVine Misses Out on All-Star Game Reserve Spot

Chicago Bulls fans won’t have a player from their hometown team to cheer on at the NBA All-Star Game this season, as Zach LaVine didn’t make the cut as a reserve for the Eastern Conference squad.

LaVine, who is averaging 25.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, and four assists per game this season, was not one of the seven players named as reserves to the East squad Thursday, according to the league.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the news Thursday afternoon:

Sources: 2020 NBA All-Star reserves:



East: Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Ben Simmons, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo, Domas Sabonis



West: Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, Nikola Jokic, Rudy Gobert, Brandon Ingram, Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 30, 2020

LaVine could still participate in the Slam Dunk Contest, but it is unclear whether he will join the field.

Former Bulls star Derrick Rose also failed to make the cut as a reserve guard in the Eastern Conference. Reports have indicated that Rose will still be in Chicago for the game, participating in the All-Star Skills Challenge on the Saturday of the All-Star weekend.

Former Bulls forward Jimmy Butler did reportedly make the cut in his first season with the Miami Heat. Kyle Lowry, Ben Simmons, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo and Domas Sabonis were all listed among the reported reserves for the Eastern Conference squad.

The NBA All-Star Game will take place Feb. 16 at Chicago’s United Center, the first time the city has hosted the game since 1988.