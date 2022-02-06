What to Know About the 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

We're still in the early stages of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

But once all of the competitions have been decided, the Olympians in Beijing will reconvene at National Stadium, the site of the Opening Ceremony, for the Closing Ceremony.

The Closing Ceremony will bring nations and athletes together for the official end of the two-week global competition.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Closing Ceremony:

When is the Closing Ceremony for the 2022 Winter Olympics?

Following 19 days of competition in 15 different sports, the Closing Ceremony for the 2022 Winter Games will be held on Feb. 20 at Beijing’s National Stadium, which is known as the Bird’s Nest.

The Closing Ceremony begins at 7 a.m. ET. You can watch it live on NBC or stream it on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com. The Closing Ceremony will also reair on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

What happens during the Olympics Closing Ceremony?

Traditionally, the ceremony includes a parade of flags representing all participating nations, starting with the founding country of Greece and ending with the host nation.

Medals from the last event of the Games are typically presented to the winners during the Closing Ceremony.

Remaining Olympians march in a parade of athletes, but unlike the Opening Ceremony, there is no order as the athletes walk en masse.

Team USA has already unveiled the patriotic garb that its athletes will wear during the 2022 Closing Ceremony, complete with blue and red plaid puffer jackets.

Check it out! 👀



Olympians @AjaLEvans and @JamieAsnow showed off what @TeamUSA athletes will be wearing to the Closing Ceremony of the 2022 #WinterOlympics.



(via @TODAYshow)pic.twitter.com/2ieTo71kop — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) October 28, 2021

The Olympic flag is lowered and the flag of the next host country (Italy) is raised alongside the flag of the current host (China). As part of the customary ceremonial flag handover, the Olympic flag will be passed to the mayors of the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina-D’Ampezzo, hosts of the 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

The Games are then declared closed during a speech by the International Olympic Committee President, Thomas Bach. That declaration is made official with the extinguishing of the Olympic flame.

The Olympics come to an official end with a fireworks show befitting of a grand finale for a global event.

The Summer and Winter Olympics will officially return to a traditional two-year cycle, starting with the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.