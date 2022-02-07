US Speed Skater Casey Dawson Plans to Compete in 1,500m

Casey Dawson made the long trek to the Olympics not knowing when he would be able to compete. But on Monday, after a long trek to Beijing, he was planning to take the ice for the 1,500-meter race.

The U.S. speed skater tested positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago and had struggled to get the necessary clearance to travel to Beijing. He had to produce four consecutive negative tests, and also dealt with issues over testing centers in Utah that had to be approved by the Chinese consulate.

The 21-year-old speed skater announced on Instagram that he will not compete on Sunday.

Dawson finally resolved those matters and boarded a flight to Beijing, according to a tweet Monday from US Speedskating.

Dawson missed the 5,000 meters, and it looked like he could miss Tuesday’s 1,500 meters. He is also set to skate in next week’s team pursuit, where he’s part of a group that is considered a strong medal contender.

NBC News reported Monday he had tested negative and was planning to compete in the 1,500.

BREAKING: Casey Dawson has tested NEGATIVE for COVID-19 & is planning on competing in the men’s 1500m immediately after flying more than 11,000 miles in 31 hours. (Also, his luggage was lost and will have to borrow someone else’s blades) @NBCOlympics @NBCNews — Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) February 8, 2022

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The quarterfinals are next Sunday, with semifinals and the final two days later.

Dawson, a 21-year-old skater from Park City, Utah, has been training at the Utah Olympic Oval to stay sharp while his COVID-19 situation played out. He received his U.S. Olympic clothing and gear this past weekend.