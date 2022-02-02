The competition for the 2022 Winter Olympics has officially started and the excitement will continue well before the Opening Ceremony begins this week, with local athletes set to make their Beijing debuts.

Here are the latest updates as the Winter Games begin.

More Curling, Skiing in Store for Fans Overnight

The United States plays Italy Wednesday evening and Norway Thursday morning at 12:05 a.m. CT in the next session.

Team USA does not play in the following session which is scheduled for 6:05 a.m. on Thursday.

Wednesday's 7:05 p.m. CT match against Italy can be watched on NBCOlympics.com, Peacock and USA.

The Olympic events for skiing also begin overnight, with women’s and men’s moguls freestyle skiing, which will take place at 4 a.m. CT and 5:45 a.m. CT, respectively. This will be the first round of qualifications for freestyle moguls.

Women's Olympic Hockey: Catch Chicago's Stars in Beijing

Although the opening ceremonies of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing have not yet taken place, the women’s hockey tournament is set to get underway Thursday, with the United States looking to defend its gold medal in the event.

Two of the players who were on that roster in 2018, Kendall Coyne Schofield and Hilary Knight, have ties to the Chicago-area, and both players are hoping that they can make history by helping the American squad to a second consecutive gold medal in the event.

If they are able to do so, it would be the first time in history that the United States has captured gold in back-to-back Olympics in the sport.

Watch Olympic Curler John Shuster and His Family Learn He Was Named a U.S. Flag Bearer

It was an emotional day, not just for John Shuster, but also for his family.

Shuster, a five-time Olympian who helped lead the men's curling team to its first gold medal during the 2018 Winter Games, learned Wednesday that he and fellow Team USA athlete Brittany Bowe had been selected as U.S. flag bearers for the Opening Ceremony at the 2022 Winter Games, considered one of the Olympics' greatest honors.

Watch the moment Team USA Curler John Shuster found out he would be a flag bearer for Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympics and then watch him share the news with his wife and kids back home.

Team USA Skier Kai Owens ‘Doing Well' After Moguls Training Crash

U.S. skier Kai Owens injured her face in a crash Tuesday during a moguls training run preceding the event's qualification round at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The 17-year-old shared photos of her visibly bruised and swollen face to Instagram accompanied by an optimistic message:

"I took a little crash in training last night," Owens said. "I’m doing well, in high spirits, and working with our medical team to evaluate and make the best decisions. Thank you for all the well wishes!"

U.S. Edges Australia in Opening Match of Curling at 2022 Winter Olympics

The Games have begun!

The 2022 Winter Olympics officially started Wednesday morning, beginning with four matches in curling mixed doubles. The United States' Vicky Persinger and Chris Plys stole the final two ends of their matchup to defeat Australia's Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt 6-5 in the opener of the round-robin tournament.

