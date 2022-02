2022 Winter Olympics Schedule: When to Watch Your Favorite Sporting Events

The 2022 Winter Olympics are about to begin, with competition kicking off even before the Opening Ceremony.

For those looking to catch their favorite sporting events live, when should you be tuning in?

Here's a schedule of events for each of the 15 sports in the Winter Games.

*= medal event

(All times in Central Time)

Alpine Skiing

Men's Alpine Skiing

Feb. 5 9 p.m. Men's Downhill*

Feb. 7 9 p.m. Men's Super-G*

Feb. 9 8:30 p.m. Men's Alpine Combined Downhill

Feb. 10 12:15 a.m. Men's Alpine Combined Slalom*

Feb. 12 8:15 p.m. Men's Giant Slalom Run 1

Feb. 12 11:45 p.m. Men's Giant Slalom Run 2*

Feb. 14 8:15 p.m. Men's Slalom Run 1

Feb. 14 11:45 p.m. Men's Slalom Run 2

Women's Alpine Skiing

Feb. 6 8:15 p.m. Women's Giant Slalom Run 1

Feb. 6 11:45 p.m. Women's Giant Slalom Run 2*

Feb. 8 8:15 p.m. Women's Slalom Run 1

Feb. 8 11:45 p.m. Women's Slalom Run 2*

Feb. 10 9 p.m. Women's Super-G*

Feb. 14 9 p.m. Women's Downhill

Feb. 16 8:30 p.m. Women's Alpine Combined Downhill

Feb. 17 12 a.m. Women's Alpine Combined Slalom*

Mixed Team

Feb. 18 9-10:46 p.m. Mixed Team Parallel Finals*

Biathlon

Men's Biathlon

Feb. 8 2:30-4:15 a.m. Men’s 20km Individual*

Feb. 12 3-4:15 a.m. Men’s 10km Sprint*

Feb. 13 4:45-5:25 a.m. Men’s 12.5km Pursuit*

Feb. 15 3-4:15 a.m. Men’s 4x7.5km Relay*

Feb. 18 3-4:45 a.m. Men’s 15km Mass Start*

Women's Biathlon

Feb. 7 3-4:40 a.m. Women’s 15km Individual*

Feb. 11 3-4:10 a.m. Women’s 7.5km Sprint*

Feb. 13 3-3:40 a.m. Women’s 10km Pursuit*

Feb. 16 1:45-3 a.m. Women’s 4x6km Relay*

Reg. 19 3-3:45 a.m. women’s 12.5km Mass Start*

Mixed Teams

Feb. 5 3-4:15 a.m. Mixed Relay 4x6km*

Bobsled

Men's Bobsled

Feb. 13 6:05-7:40 a.m. 2-Man Heats 1-2

Feb. 14 6:15-7:50 a.m. 2-Man Heats 3-4*

Feb. 18 7:30-8:30 p.m. Four-Man Heat 1

Feb. 18 9:05-10:05 p.m. Four-Man Heat 2

Feb. 19 7:30-8:30 p.m. Four-Man Heat 3

Feb. 19 9:20-10:10 p.m. Four-Man Heat 4

Women's Bobsled

Feb. 12 7:30-9 p.m. Women's Monobob Heats 1-2

Feb. 13 7:30-9p.m. Women's Monobob Heats 3-4*

Feb. 17 8-9:30 p.m. 2-Woman Heats 1-2

Feb. 18 8-9:30 p.m. 2-Woman Heats 3-4*

Cross-Country Skiing

Men's Events

Feb. 6 1 a.m. Men's 15km + 15km Skiathlon Results*

Feb. 8 2:50 a.m. Men's Sprint Free Qualification

Feb. 8 4:55 a.m. Men’s Sprint Free Quarterfinals

Feb. 8 5:35 a.m. Men’s Sprint Free Semifinals

Feb. 8 6 a.m. Men’s Sprint Free Final*

Feb. 11 1 a.m. Men’s 15km Classic*

Feb. 13 1 a.m. Men’s 4x10km Relay*

Feb. 16 4 a.m. Men’s Team Sprint Classic Semifinals

Feb. 16 5:30 a.m. Men’s Team Sprint Classic Final*

Feb. 18 11 p.m. Men’s 50km Mass Start Free*

Women's Events

Feb. 5 1:45 a.m. Women's 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon*

Feb. 8 2 a.m. Women's Sprint Free Qualification

Feb. 8 4:30 a.m. Women's Sprint Free Quarterfinals

Feb. 8 5:25 a.m. Women's Sprint Free Semifinals

Feb. 5:47 a.m. Women's Sprint Free Final*

Feb. 10 1 a.m. Women's 10km Classic*

Feb. 12 1:30 a.m. Women's 4 x 5km Relay

Feb. 16 3 a.m. Women's Team Sprint Classic Semifinals

Feb. 15 5 a.m. Women's Team Sprint Classic Final*

Feb. 19 11:30 p.m. Women's 30km Mass Start Free*

Curling

Mixed Doubles

Feb. 2 6:05 a.m. AUS vs. USA

Feb. 2 7:05 p.m. USA vs. Italy

Feb. 3 12:05 a.m. USA vs. Norway

Feb. 3 11:35 p.m. Sweden vs. USA

Feb. 5 12:05 a.m. China vs. USA

Feb. 5 6:05 a.m. USA vs. Canada

Feb. 5 7:05 p.m. USA vs. Czech Republic

Feb. 6 6:05 a.m. Switzerland vs. USA

Feb. 6 7:05 p.m. USA vs. Great Britain

Feb. 7 7:05 a.m. Mixed Doubles Semifinals

Feb. 8 12:05 a.m. Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal*

Feb. 8 6:05 a.m. Mixed Doubles Gold Medal*

Men’s Tournament:

Feb. 9 6:05 a.m. USA vs. ROC

Feb. 10 12:05 a.m. USA vs. Sweden

Feb. 10 7:05 p.m. Great Britain vs. USA

Feb. 12 12:05 a.m. USA vs. Norway

Feb. 12 7:05 p.m. USA vs. Canada

Feb. 13 6:05 a.m. China vs. USA

Feb. 14 7:05 p.m. Switzerland vs. USA

Feb. 15 6:05 a.m. Italy vs. USA

Feb. 16 7:05 p.m. Denmark vs. USA

Feb. 17 6:05 a.m. Men’s Semifinals

Feb. 18 12:05 a.m. Men’s Bronze Medal Game*

Feb. 19 12:05 a.m. Men’s Gold Medal Game*

Women’s Tournament:

Feb. 9 7:05 p.m. ROC vs. USA

Feb. 10 6:05 a.m. USA vs. Denmark

Feb. 11 12:05 a.m. USA vs. China

Feb. 12 6:05 a.m. Great Britain vs. USA

Feb. 13 12:05 a.m. USA vs. Sweden

Feb. 13 7:05 p.m. USA vs. Republic of Korea

Feb. 15 12:05 a.m. USA vs. Switzerland

Feb. 15 7:05 p.m. Canada vs. USA

Feb. 16 6:05 a.m. Japan vs. USA

Feb. 18 6:05 a.m. Women’s Semifinals

Feb. 19 6:05 a.m. Women’s Bronze Medal Game*

Feb. 19 7:05 p.m. Women’s Gold Medal Game*

Figure Skating

Ice Dance

Feb. 3 9:41 p.m.-10:54 p.m. Rhythm Dance (Team)

Feb. 6 8:36-9:15 p.m. Free Dance (Team)

Feb. 12 5:07-8:38 a.m. Rhythm Dance (Single)

Feb. 13 7:22-10:36 p.m. Free Dance (Single)*

Men’s Figure Skating

Feb. 3 8:02-9:15 p.m. Short Program (Team)

Feb. 5 9:57-10:36 p.m. Free Skating (Team)

Feb. 7 7:22-11:30 p.m. Short Program (Single)

Feb. 9 7:37-11:27 p.m. Free Skating (Single)*

Figure skater Jason Brown will make his second Olympic appearance in Beijing this February. Check out his answers in this round of rapid-fire questions from eight years ago and his current ones.

Women's Figure Skating

Feb. 5 7:30 p.m. Short Program (Team)

Feb. 6 9:35 p.m. Free Skating (Team) *

Feb. 15 4 a.m. Short Program (Single)

Feb. 17 4 a.m. Free Skating (Single)*

Pairs Figure Skating

Feb. 3-4 11:22 p.m. – 12:55 a.m. Short Program (Team)

Feb. 6 7:22-8:09 p.m. Free Skating (Team)

Feb. 18 4:38-7:43 a.m. Short Program (Single)

Feb. 19 5:08-7:53 a.m. Free Skating (Single)*

Freestyle Skiing

Men's Moguls

4 a.m. Feb. 5 Men's Moguls Qualification

5:30-6:40 p.m. Feb. 5 Men's Moguls Finals*

Women's Moguls

4 a.m. Feb. 6 Women's Moguls Qualification

5:30-6:40 p.m. Feb. 6 Women's Moguls Finals*

Men’s Aerials

Feb. 10 5-5:45 a.m. Mixed Team Aerials Final 1

Feb. 10 5:50-6:15 a.m. Mixed Team Aerials Final 2

Feb. 13 5-5:40 a.m. Aerials Qualification 1

Feb. 13 5:45-6:15 a.m. Aerials Qualification 2

Feb. 16 5-5:55 a.m. Aerials Final 1

Feb. 16 6-6:15 a.m. Aerials Final 2

Women’s Aerials

Feb. 10 5-5:45 a.m. Mixed Team Aerials Final 1

Feb. 10 5:50-6:15 a.m. Mixed Team Aerials Final 2*

Feb. 13 5-5:40 a.m. Aerials Qualification 1

Feb. 13 5:45-6:15 a.m. Aerials Qualification 2

Feb. 14 5-5:55 a.m. Aerials Final 1

Feb. 14 6-6:15 a.m. Aerials Final 2*

Men's Big Air

Feb. 6-7 11:30 p.m.- 1 a.m. Men’s Freeski Big Air Qualification Runs

Feb. 8 9-9:45 p.m. Men’s Freeski Big Air Final Runs*

Women's Big Air

Feb. 6 7:30 – 9 p.m. Women’s Freeski Big Air Qualification Runs

Feb. 7 8-8:45 p.m. Women’s Freeski Big Air Final Runs*

Men's Slopestyle

Feb. 13 10:30 and 11:30 p.m. Men’s Freeski Slopestyle Qualifications

Feb. 14 7:30 p.m. Men’s Freeski Slopestyle Final Runs 1-3*

Women's Slopestyle

Feb. 12 8-9:01 p.m. Women’s Freeski Slopestyle Qualifications

Feb. 13 7:30-8:24 p.m. Women’s Freeski Slopestyle Final Runs*

Men's Halfpipe

Feb. 16 10:30 p.m.-11:20 p.m. Men's Freeski Halfpipe Qualification Rounds

Women's Halfpipe

Feb. 16 7:30 p.m.-8:20 p.m. Women's Freeski Halfpipe Qualificatoin Rounds

Feb. 17 7:30 p.m.-8:25 p.m. Women's Freeski Halfpipe Final Rounds*

Men's Ski Cross

Feb. 17 9:45 p.m. Men's Ski Cross Seeding

Feb. 18 12 a.m. Men's Ski Cross 1/8 Finals

Feb. 18 12:35 a.m. Men's Ski Cross Quarterfinals

Feb. 18 12:54 a.m. Men's Ski Cross Semifinals

Feb. 18 1:10 a.m. Men's Ski Cross Small and Big Finals*

Women's Ski Cross

Feb. 16 9:30 p.m. Women's Ski Cross Seeding

Feb. 17 12 a.m. Women's Ski Cross 1/8 Finals

Feb. 17 12:35 a.m. Women's Ski Cross Quarterfinals

Feb. 17 12:54 a.m. Women's Ski Cross Semifinals

Feb. 17 1:10 a.m. Women's Ski Cross Small and Big Finals*

Ice Hockey

Men's Games:

Feb. 10 7:10 a.m. USA vs. China

Feb. 11 10:10 p.m. Canada vs. USA

Feb. 13 7:10 a.m. USA vs. Germany

Feb. 14-15: Men’s Qualification Playoff

Feb. 15-16: Men’s Playoff Quarterfinals

Feb. 17-18: Men’s Playoff Semifinals

Feb. 19 7:10 a.m. Men’s Bronze Medal Game*

Feb. 19 10:10 p.m. Men’s Gold Medal Game*

Women's Games:

Feb. 3 7:10 a.m. Finland vs. USA

Feb. 5 7:10 a.m. USA vs. ROC

Feb. 6 7:10 a.m. Switzerland vs. USA

Feb. 7 10:10 p.m. USA vs. Canada

Feb. 10-12: Women’s Quarterfinals

Feb. 13-14: Women’s Semifinals

Feb. 16 5:30 a.m. Women’s Bronze Medal Game*

Feb. 16 10:10 p.m. Women’s Gold Medal Game*

Palos Heights native and captain of the U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team, Kendall Coyne Schofield, will make her third Olympic appearance for Team USA in February but believes this year’s team is different.

Luge

Men's Luge

Feb. 5 5:10 a.m.-6:50 a.m. Men's Singles Runs 1-2

Feb. 6 5:30 a.m.-7:15 a.m. Men's Singles Run 3-4*

Women's Luge

Feb. 7 5:50 a.m.-7:30 a.m. Women's Singles Runs 1-2

Feb. 8 5:50 a.m. - 7:35 a.m. Women's Singles 3-4*

Doubles

Feb. 9 6:20 a.m.-7:35 a.m. Doubles Runs 1-2*

Team

Feb. 10 7:30 a.m. Team Relay Competition*

Nordic Combined

Feb. 9 2 a.m. Men’s Individual Normal Hill

Feb. 9 5 a.m. Men’s Individual 10km Cross-Country Skiing*

Feb. 15 2 a.m. Men’s Individual Large Hill

Feb. 15 5 a.m. Men’s Individual 10km Cross-Country Skiing*

Feb. 17 2 a.m. Men’s Team Large Hill

Feb. 17 5 a.m. Men’s Team Relay 4x5km*

Short Track Speed Skating

Men's Short Track Speed Skating

Feb. 5 5:38-6:10 a.m. Men’s 1000m Heats

Feb. 7 5:44-6 a.m. Men’s 1000m Quarterfinals

Feb. 7 6:20-6:28 a.m. Men’s 1000m Semifinals

Feb. 7 6:52-6:58 a.m. Men’s 1000m Final B

Feb. 7 6:58 a.m.-7:04 a.m. Men’s 1000m Medal Final*

Feb. 9 5-5:30 a.m. Men’s 1500m Quarterfinals

Feb. 9 6:29-6:44 a.m. Men’s 1500m Semifinals

Feb. 9 7:13-7:20 a.m. Men’s 1500m Final B

Feb. 9 7:20-7:28 a.m. Men’s 1500m Medal Final*

Feb. 11 5:18-5:42 a.m. Men’s 500m Heats

Feb. 13 5-5:12 a.m. Men’s 500m Quarterfinals

Feb. 13 5:27-5:33 a.m. Men’s 500m Semifinals

Feb. 13 6:09-6:14 a.m. Men’s 500m Final B

Feb. 13 6:14-6:19 a.m. Men’s 500m Medal Final*

Women's Short Track Speed Skating

Feb. 5 5a.m. Women's 500m Heats

Feb. 7 5:30 a.m. Women's 500m Quarterfinals

Feb. 7 6:13 a.m. Women's 500m Semifinals

Feb. 7 6:41 a.m. Women's 500m Finals*

Feb. 8 5:44 a.m. Women's 1000m Heats

Feb. 8 6:45 a.m. Women's 3000m Relay Semifinals

Feb. 11 5 a.m. Women's 1000m Quarterfinals

Feb. 11 5:55 a.m. Women's 1000m Semifinals

Feb. 11 6:37 a.m.-6:43 a.m. Women's 1000m Finals*

Feb. 13 5:35 a.m.-5:44 a.m. Women's Relay Finals*

Feb. 16 5:30 a.m. Women's 1500m Quarterfinals

Feb. 16 6:15 a.m. Women's 1500m Semifinals

Feb. 16 7:11 a.m. -7:18 a.m. Women's 1500m Finals*

Mixed Team Short Track Speed Skating

Feb. 5 6:23 a.m. Mixed Team Relay Quarterfinals

Feb. 5 6:53 a.m. Mixed Team Relay Semifinals

Feb. 5 9:18-9:26 a.m. Mix Team Relay Finals*

Skeleton

Men's Skeleton

Feb. 9 7:30 p.m. Heat 1

Feb. 9 9 p.m. Heat 2

Feb. 11 6:20 a.m. Heat 3

Feb. 11 7:55 a.m. Heat 4*

Women's Skeleton

Feb. 10 7:30 p.m. Heat 1

Feb. 10 9 p.m. Heat 2

Feb. 12 6:20 a.m. Heat 3

Feb. 12 7:55 a.m. Heat 4*

Ski Jumping

Men's Ski Jumping

Feb. 4-5 11:15p.m. – 12 a.m. Men’s Normal Hill Trial Round

Feb. 5 12:20-1:26 a.m. Men’s Normal Hill Individual Qualifying Round

Feb. 6 4-4:35 a.m. Men’s Normal Hill Individual Trial Round for Competition

Feb. 6 5-5:45 a.m. Men’s Normal Hill Individual 1st Round

Feb. 6 6-6:33 a.m. Men’s Normal Hill Individual Final Round*

Feb. 7 4:28-5:07 a.m. Mixed Team Trial Round for Competition

Feb. 7 5:45-6:36 a.m. Mixed Team First Round

Feb. 7 6:51-7:27 a.m. Mixed Team Final Round*

Feb. 11 3:45-4:30 a.m. Men’s Large Hill Individual Trial Round

Feb. 11 5-6:06 a.m. Men’s Large Hill Individual Qualification Round

Feb. 12 4-4:35 a.m. Men’s Large Hill Individual Trial Round for Competition

Feb. 12 5-5:45 a.m. Men’s Large Hill Individual First Round

Feb. 12 6-6:33 a.m. Men’s Large Hill Individual Final Round*

Feb. 14 4:10-4:49 a.m. Men’s Team Trial Round for Competition

Feb. 14 5-5:51 a.m. Men’s Team First Round

Feb. 14 6-6:42 a.m. Men’s Team Final Round*

Olympian Kevin Bickner will make his second Olympic appearance in Beijing for Team USA’s Men’s Ski Jump.

Women's Ski Jumping

Feb. 4 3:45 a.m. Women’s Normal Hill Trial Round

Feb. 4 4:45 a.m. Women’s Normal Hill Individual 1st Round

Feb. 4 5:35 a.m. Women’s Normal Hill Individual Final Round *

Feb. 7 4:28-5:07 a.m. Mixed Team Trial Round for Competition

Feb. 7 5:45-6:36 a.m. Mixed Team First Round

Feb. 7 6:51-7:27 a.m. Mixed Team Final Round*

Snowboarding

Men's Slopestyle

Feb. 5 10:30 p.m. - 11:33 p.m. Men's Slopestyle Qualification Runs

Feb. 6 10 p.m. - 10:54 p.m. Men's Slopestyle Final Runs*

Women's Slopestyle

Feb. 4 8:45 p.m.-9:47 p.m. Women's Slopestyle Qualification Runs

Feb. 5 7:30 p.m. - 8:24 p.m. Women's Slopestyle Final Runs*

Men's Parallel Giant Slalom

Feb. 7 9:07 p.m. Men's Parallel Giant Slalom Qualification Run

Feb. 7 10:01 p.m. Men's Parallel Giant Slalom Elimination Run

Feb. 8 12:48 a.m. Men's Parallel Giant Slalom 1/8 Finals

Feb. 8 1:15 a.m. Men's Parallel Giant Slalom Quarterfinals

Feb. 8 1:30 a.m. Men's Parallel Giant Slalom Semifinals

Feb. 8 1:43 a.m. Men's Parallel Giant Slalom Finals*

Women's Parallel Giant Slalom

Feb. 7 8:40 p.m. Women's Parallel Giant Slalom Qualification Run

Feb. 7 9:34 p.m. Women's Parallel Giant Slalom Elimination Run

Feb. 8 12:30 a.m. Women's Parallel Giant Slalom 1/8 Finals

Feb. 8 1:06 a.m. Women's Parallel Giant Slalom Quarterfinals

Feb. 8 1:24 a.m. Women's Parallel Giant Slalom Semifinals

Feb. 8 1:36 a.m. Women's Parallel Giant Slalom Finals*

Men's Snowboard Cross

Feb. 9 9:15-10 p.m. Snowboard Cross Seeding Run 1

Feb. 9 10:10-10:40 p.m. Snowboard Cross Seeding Run 2

Feb. 10 12-12:34 a.m. Snowboard Cross Quarterfinals

Feb. 10 12:37-12:55 a.m. Snowboard Cross Quarterfinals

Feb. 10 12:58-1:08 a.m. Snowboard Cross Semifinals

Feb. 10 1:15 a.m. Snowboard Cross Small Final

Feb. 10 Snowboard Cross Big Final*

Women's Snowboard Cross

Feb. 8 9 p.m. - 9:55 p.m. Women's Snowboard Cross Seedings 1-2

Feb. 9 12:30 a.m. Women's Snowboard Cross 1/8 Finals

Feb. 9 1:07 a.m. Women's Snowboard Cross Quarterfinals

Feb. 9 1:28 a.m. Women's Snowboard Cross Semifinals

Feb. 9 1:45 a.m. Women's Snowboard Cross Finals*

Mixed Team Snowboard Cross

Feb. 11 8 p.m. Mixed Team Snowboard Cross Quarterfinals

Feb. 11 8:30 p.m. Mixed Team Snowboard Cross Semifinals

Feb. 11 8:50 p.m. Mixed Team Snowboard Cross Finals*

Men's Halfpipe

Feb. 8 10:30 p.m. - 11:21 p.m. Men's Snowboard Halfpipe Qualification Runs 1-2

Feb. 10 7:30 p.m. - 8:25 p.m. Men's Snowboard Halfpipe Final Runs*

Women's Halfpipe

Feb. 8 7:30 p.m. - 8:21 p.m. Women's Snowboard Halfpipe Qualification Runs 1-2

Feb. 15 1-1:45 a.m. Men's Snowboard Halfpipe Final Runs*

Men's Big Air

Feb. 13-14 11:30 p.m. - 1 a.m. Men's Big Air Qualification Runs 1-3

Feb. 14 7:30 - 8:15 p.m. Women's Big Air Final Runs*

Women's Big Air

Feb. 13 7:30 - 9 p.m. Women's Big Air Qualification Runs 1-3

Feb. 14 7:30 - 8:15 p.m. Women's Big Air Final Runs*

Speed Skating

Men's Speed Skating

Feb. 6 2:30-4:15 a.m. Men’s 5000m

Feb. 8 4:30-5-50 a.m. Men’s 1500m

Feb. 12 2:53-3:34 a.m. Men’s 500m

Feb. 13 7-7:26 a.m. Men’s Team Pursuit Quarterfinals

Feb. 15 12:52-1:04 a.m. Men’s Team Pursuit Semifinals

Feb. 15 1:43 a.m., 1:49 a.m., 2:41 a.m., 2:47 a.m. Men’s Team Pursuit Final Races*

Feb. 18 2:30-3:40 a.m. Men’s 1000m*

Feb. 19 1-1:30 a.m. Men’s Mass Start Semifinal

Feb. 2:30-2:45 a.m. Men’s Mass Start Final*

Olympian and Chicagoan Emery Lehman will make his third Olympian appearance in Beijing for Team USA’s men’s team pursuit squad. He tells us what it will be like not having his family and friends at this one.

Women's Speed Skating

Feb. 2:30 a.m. Women's 3000m*

Feb. 7 2:30 a.m. Women's 1500m*

Feb. 10 6 a.m. Women's 5000m*

Feb. 12 2 a.m. Women's Team Pursuit Quarterfinals

Feb. 12 11:56 p.m. Women's 500m*

Feb. 15 12:30 a.m. Women's Team Pursuit Semifinals

Feb. 15 1:30 a.m. - 2:28 a.m. Women's Team Pursuit Finals*

Feb. 17 2:30 a.m. Women's 1000m*

Feb. 19 2:45 a.m. Women's Mass Start Semifinals

Feb. 19 5 a.m. Women's Mass Start Final*