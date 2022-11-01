Bears Twitter Shares Excitement Over Trade for WR Chase Claypool

Bears Twitter reacts to trade for WR Chase Claypool originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching, and the Chicago Bears are making moves across the league.

General manager Ryan Poles transformed from a seller to a buyer on Tuesday as the Bears acquired wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a second-round 2023 draft pick. Claypool, who is under contract through 2023, is expected to make an immediate impact in helping second-year quarterback Justin Fields.

In other news, the Bears sent linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday in exchange for 2023 second- and fifth-round picks, as well as veteran linebacker A.J. Klein.

Here is how the NFL world is reacting to the Chicago Bears' trade deadline movement:

There are certainly some Bears fans that are weary of Claypool but will deal with the cards they have been dealt.

For Bears fans - there are five stages Chase Claypool



1) This guy is unbelievable!

2) Imagine how great he’d be if he could land on his feet!

3) … is there something wrong with his toes or his inner ear?

4) Is he point shaving? Maybe he’s point shaving.

5) Whatever, he’s fine. — Sean Gentille (@seangentille) November 1, 2022

"Whatever, he's fine" is pretty much the bar you have to clear to be considered a good receiver by Bears fans, so this will probably work out. — James Neveau (@JamesNeveau) November 1, 2022

Claypool only controlled for 1.5 years. And this year is over already for the bears.



Are you that certain claypool is actually good? He hasn't done jack for 1.5 years. — Drew (@DrewHoylman) November 1, 2022

There are also some Bears fans that are ecstatic about receiving Claypool. Fans are also hopeful the 24-year-old wideout steps up for quarterback fields ASAP.

Roquan for Claypool is such a win LFGGGFFF — . (@FieldsSzn69) November 1, 2022

Justin Fields seeing the Bears trade for Chase Claypool pic.twitter.com/QLVLiQlXfr — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) November 1, 2022

The most undersold aspect of this Chase Claypool trade is that it shows the current regime is fully in on Fields, which wasn't always clear prior to this point. — Rudy - 🦌 (@CoveysBurner) November 1, 2022

Then there are those that are questioning why the Bears sent Smith away before bringing in Claypool

Anyone who's upset that The Bears gave up on Roquan Smith and added Chase Claypool don't understand the way successful NFL teams are run... — Ex Chicagoan now living in Vegas 30+years (@SteveWhoFan) November 1, 2022

Nobody defended Roquan Smith on this app more than me but the reality is he's gone now, it's time to move on and that's the last I'm going to say good luck to him now let's move forward!



🐻⬇️ — Chubs82 (@BrandonLboog) November 1, 2022

So the Bears basically traded Roquan Smith for Chase Claypool but ended up giving up a higher 2nd rounder.



*Stares in confusion* — Nick (@circumcisedgems) November 1, 2022

There are also fans that think Smith would have left the Bears when his contract expired anyway.

ROQUAN SMITH WAS NOT GOING TO BEING A BEAR NEXT YEAR 💀💀💀 GETTING A SECOND AND FIFTH FOR HIM IM FINE WITH — Nick D'Aquisto (@nickdq16) November 1, 2022

Unfortunately Roquan Smith wanted out of Chicago so this was about as good as they could do to help Fields out. — Holmz (@holmz3) November 1, 2022

The Bears are set to take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, who is also having a busy NFL trade deadline.