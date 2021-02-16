After Postponements, Bulls and Pistons to Square Off Wednesday at United Center

The Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons will square off Wednesday night after both squads had their original games canceled, the National Basketball Association says.

The game will take place at the United Center, with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m., the league said in a press release.

The Bulls were originally set to play the Charlotte Hornets, but the game was postponed after the Hornets were placed into the NBA’s health and safety protocols. The Hornets had recently played the San Antonio Spurs, and the Spurs were forced to halt play this week after four players tested positive for coronavirus.

The Hornets will resume play after contact tracing efforts and quarantines are completed.

Meanwhile, the Pistons’ game against the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday was postponed due to disruptions caused by a powerful winter storm in Texas.