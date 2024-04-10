How to watch 2024 Men's Frozen Four in St. Paul

The 2024 NCAA men’s ice hockey championship will be decided in the North Star State.

Four of college hockey’s most storied programs will head to St. Paul for the 2024 Men’s Frozen Four as top-seeded Boston College, intracity rival Boston University, Michigan and Denver compete for the crown.

Who will come out on top in St. Paul? Here is everything to know for the 2024 Men’s Frozen Four.

Where is the 2024 Men’s Frozen Four?

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The 2024 Frozen Four will be played in St. Paul, Minnesota, at Xcel Energy Center, home of the NHL’s Minnesota Wild.

This is St. Paul’s seventh time hosting the Men’s Frozen Four. Minnesota State won the most Frozen Four that was played in its home state, beating Notre Dame in the 2018 title game.

When is the 2024 Men’s Frozen Four?

The Frozen Four matchups will be played on Thursday, April 11:

Boston University vs. Denver, 5 p.m. ET

Boston College vs. Michigan, 8:30 p.m. ET

How to watch the 2024 Men’s Frozen Four

Both Frozen Four games will air on ESPN2. Games can be streamed on ESPN.com and on the ESPN App.

When is the 2024 NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament championship game?

The national championship game will be played on Saturday, April 13, at 6 p.m. ET. That contest will also be broadcast on ESPN2.

How many championships has each team in the 2024 Men’s Frozen Four won?

Four of the winningest programs in men’s college hockey history will be competing for the title in St. Paul.

Michigan and Denver are tied for the most titles in NCAA history with nine apiece. The Wolverines are looking to end a 25-season championship drought, while the Pioneers have a chance to win their second title in three years.

The Boston schools, meanwhile, have five championships apiece with BC’s last title coming in 2012 and BU’s last title coming in 2009. The Beantown blue bloods have a chance to square off in the championship game for the second time in history. BU beat BC 5-3 for the 1978 national title.

Michigan and BU both lost in last year’s Frozen Four. The Wolverines fell to eventual national champion Quinnipiac and BU lost to No. 1 overall seed Minnesota.

Road to the 2024 Men’s Frozen Four

Boston College entered this year’s tournament as the top overall seed. The Eagles walloped Michigan Tech in the first round of this year’s tournament before earning a dramatic, 5-4 overtime win over Quinnipiac in the East Regional.

Denver was the top seed in the Northeast Regional and advanced to the Frozen Four with a pair of 2-1 victories over UMass and Cornell.

Boston University was the top team in the West Regional. The Terriers rode their offense to the Frozen Four, picking up two 6-3 blowouts over RIT and Minnesota.

Michigan is the only team that pulled off an upset on its way to this year’s Frozen Four. The Wolverines beat North Dakota 4-3 before taking down rival Michigan State, the Midwest Regional’s top seed, in the regional final.