Who are the Carter children? What to know as family sits together at funeral

The Carter children were among those seated in front at the funeral for President Jimmy Carter Thursday, including Carter's youngest child and only daughter Amy, who was a big part of her family's time in the White House.

They sat across the aisle from other presidents and first ladies, who in a rare show of unity all filed into pews together to honor one of their own at the Washington National Cathedral.

During Carter's presidency, the first family set an informal tone in the White House, carrying their own luggage, trying to silence the Marine Band’s traditional “Hail to the Chief" and enrolling Amy in public schools.

Amy Carter was in elementary school during her father's presidency. Her brothers were young adults who worked as key campaign aides and volunteers in 1976.

Seated in order of age on the front left pew at their father's funeral were Jack, Chip (James Earl III), Jeff and Amy.

Carter, who died late last month at 100 years old, was remembered as a compassionate Christian and ahead-of-his-time progressive, despite serving a single term in the White House that was seen as a disappointment at the time.

Under the stained glass and stone filigree of the soaring Neo-Gothic nave, family members and dignitaries recalled private kindnesses and public sacrifices, noting that Carter taught Sunday school at his Plains, Georgia church "every Sunday from World War II to Covid."

Joshua Carter was among those who talked about the legendary Sunday school class his grandfather led for decades at Maranatha Baptist Church, also noting that Jimmy Carter spent his “entire life helping those in need.”

He said his grandfather “eliminated diseases in forgotten places” and “waged peace” around the world.

He noted Carter’s Sunday School students were the first to learn he’d won the Nobel Peace Prize.

“Carter was farsighted. He put aside his short-term political interests to tackle challenges that demanded sacrifice to protect our kids and grandkids,” Walter Mondale wrote in a eulogy before his own death in 2021 and that was read Thursday by his son.

After the funeral, the proceedings will continue to Georgia, where there will be a private family funeral. Carter will then be buried on the grounds of his home in Plains, Georgia.